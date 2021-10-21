Senate Republicans block Democrats' voter cheating act

Senate Republicans have blocked the Democrats’ attempt to rig future elections, voting against the Freedom to Vote Act 49-51.
The proposed law was sponsored in the Senate by Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV).
Floridianpress.com reports: Proponents of the bill have claimed it will aid in making major steps towards strengthening Democracy, promoting racial justice and equity for Americans.
Republicans claimed that Democrats were trying to unilaterally and completely change federal voting laws, and all but federalize voting.
Rep. Demings Tweeted about the bill, stating, “We have to get this done.”:
But, Senate Republicans voted unanimously against the measure in a total 49-51 vote. Democrats would need 10 Republicans to join them in order to push the legislation through.
The legislation was negotiated by a group of Senate Democrats and includes measures such as requiring at least 15 consecutive days of early voting in every state, mandated same-day registration and voting at all polling sites by 2024, and permanent mail-in voting.
In addition, the bill would not mandate a prospective voter to show identification in order to vote.
Demings is currently challenging incumbent Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) in the 2022 midterm election. Senator Rubio has blasted Demings recently for backing legislation such as the Freedom to Vote Act and the previous For the People Act, famously calling her a “Marxist.”
The Republican National Committee (RNC) was quick to respond to the failed vote.
“Senators Rubio and Scott blocked the Democrats’ latest attempt to take over state and local elections by opposing the Freedom to “Cheat” Act,”said RNC Spokesperson Julia Friedland in a statement. Floridians already know how to run their own elections without interference from power-hungry DC Democrats — look no further than SB 90 which made it easier to vote and harder to cheat in the Sunshine State.”
