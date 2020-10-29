Senate Committee Verifies Materials From Hunter Biden’s Ex-Business Partner

A Senate committee has reportedly successfully verified all of the materials it has reviewed so far from Hunter Biden’s former business partner Tony Bobulinksi, who has accused the Biden family of being “compromised” by China.

Members of the Biden family have meanwhile been avoiding media inquiries about the scandal.

The chairman of both the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, said he intends to call Bobulinski to the Senate to testify, but the hearing will not take place before the Tuesday election. All of the documents provided by Bobulinski have to be reviewed and verified before they can be used in a Senate hearing.

RT reports: The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee is sifting through a trove of documents submitted by Tony Bobulinski, and have verified the documents that they’ve inspected, a spokesperson for Committee Chairman Sen. Ron Johnson told the Daily Caller. The committee is still working to confirm that all the documents are genuine, at which point Bobulinski will likely be called to testify. The spokesman also told the outlet that the committee has not yet come across any “signs” or evidence to suggest that the materials are fake or forgeries.

Sen. Johnson was scheduled to interview Bobulinski last week, but the meeting was postponed after the FBI requested to speak with him on the same day. The Republican lawmaker issued a statement in which he said that he “appreciates” that the FBI “is finally taking an interest in these concerning financial matters that our Committees have been investigating for months.” He expressed hope that Bobulinski would soon be able to speak with his committee and “fully share his insights into the Biden family’s business dealings.”

Bobulinski went public after an email published by the New York Post purportedly showed that he was part of a business deal being brokered between the Biden family and a Chinese firm, CEFC China Energy, that allegedly has links to the Chinese Communist Party. Bobulinski has alleged that Joe Biden was involved in and profited from the deal, even though the Democratic presidential candidate has repeatedly insisted that he has no knowledge of his son’s business schemes.

The businessman has claimed that China used the deal to buy political influence and that “Joe Biden and the Biden family are compromised.”

Jim Biden, the brother of the Democratic presidential nominee and a key player in the deal with CEFC, declined to comment on his family’s business dealings when approached by Fox News on Wednesday. The former vice president’s brother was directly involved in the deal, according to Bobulinski, who claimed that Jim told him that the Biden family was able to use “plausible deniability” to get away with its shady business affairs.

“I don’t want to comment about anything,” Jim Biden told the outlet outside his Maryland home. Asked if he was willing to answer questions, Biden responded: “Nope.”

The suspicious business deal came to light after a tranche of emails were found on a hard drive left at a computer repair shop in Delaware purportedly by Hunter Biden. Hunter reportedly failed to pay for the hardware’s repairs, and never returned to the store to retrieve his property. The hard drive was eventually obtained by the New York Post, which has published several explosive stories based on emails, text messages and photographs purportedly belonging to Hunter. The scoops were initially or entirely ignored by media outlets, which argued that the data was “unverified” and may even be Russia disinformation. Joe Biden has described the Post’s reporting as an attempt to smear his son, but his campaign has not yet denied the allegations made by Bobulinski.