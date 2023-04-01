Senate Bill 686 Gives WEF Full Control Over America, Gives Citizens 20 Years in Prison For Dissenting

Klaus Schwab warned us last month that whoever controls AI will control the world. And the Davos elites have wasted no time in setting the stage for their final takeover of society.

Senate Bill 686, also known as the TikTok Ban Bill, gives Americans 20 YEARS in prison for spreading disinformation. And what is disinformation, you ask? Disinformation is anything that the globalist elites say it is.

This is the most dangerous bill since the Patriot Act stripped Americans of long-held rights and freedoms in the immediate aftermath of 9/11. Watch:

The so-called TikTok Ban Bill is a Trojan Horse pretending to be a bill targeting ByteDance, the Chinese owners of TikTok, while it actually targets ordinary Americans who disagree with the Biden administration and the globalist elite agenda coming out of Davos.

How do we know they are the ones behind this bill? Because members of Congress have admitted for years that they have absolutely no clue about what is in the bills they have been passing.

Ever since then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi famously admitted, “We have to pass the [health care] bill, so you can find out what’s in it,” it has been clear that there is a higher power at play than Congress.

Nothing exemplifies government overreach and arrogance more than those 16 words, uttered by Pelosi at the Legislative Conference for the National Association of Counties in March 2010.

But Senate Bill 686, also known as the Restrict Act, is far worse than anything we have seen for decades. This bill has bipartisan support to turn the internet over to an AI spy system to control everything Americans say and do.

The RESTRICT Act law would grant the White House, through the Commerce Department, the ability to go after anyone and any company that they they deem a national security risk.

This includes anybody spreading any information that goes against the government of the day and the globalist narrative.

This bill authorizes the Secretary of Commerce and “relevant executive department and agency heads” to fully control “any risk arising from” your devices or your activity on the internet in your own home.

Those department heads include pretty much anyone the government sees fit to appoint. Section 3 addresses the “relevant” department and agency heads and the many justifications for their intrusion. The rationales include almost anything they deem “poses an unacceptable risk.”

Remember the Disinformation Governance Board the Biden administration tried to bring in to control speech on the internet? Senate Bill 686 makes that failed attempt at authoritarianism look like child’s play.

This is chilling when you consider the globalist elite have instructed mainstream media to demonize conservatives and Christians, and the Biden administration has been operating from the same playbook.

It’s clear who they consider the enemy.

It’s the people who can see through their agenda.

And the punishments are severe. Penalties for things the government doesn’t want you to do on the internet can be between $250,000 or up to $1,000,000 and imprisonment “for not more than 20 years or both.”

So who is going to be granted the power to designate Americans as national security threats? It’s going to be the fact checkers and disinformation board spooks who have been completely discredited in recent years.

According to these new guardians of the truth, most of whom are literally funded by either Bill Gates or George Soros, you can’t opine on any topic unless your views happen to be shared by so-called “trusted sources” such as CNN and MSNBC.

Many people take it for granted that these fact checkers are the quintessence of neutrality and unbiased reporting. Well, judge for yourself.

According to Facebook, their fact checking program works with “third-party fact checking organizations that are signatories of Poynter’s International Fact Checking Code of Principles (IFCN)”.

Here’s an interesting fact about Poynter, the self-proclaimed “global leader in journalism”. They are funded by George Soros’ Open Society Foundations, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the National Endowment for Democracy (which has financial links to the State Department), Ebay’s Omidyar Foundation, and Craig Newmark, the founder of Craigslist who donated millions to Poynter to create the fact checking program.

The way these conflicts of interest play out in reality is beyond biased. They don’t even pretend to be fair and balanced.

Anyone who has been fact-checked for sharing information on Facebook is in good company. Phil Magness, a senior economist and educator with the American Institute for Economic Research, was recently fact-checked by fact checkers who didn’t like the fact he shared economic information that embarrassed the Biden White House.

He reacted to the experience of being silenced by fact checkers by declaring “We live in an Orwellian hell-scape.”

We live in an Orwellian hell-scape. Facebook is now "fact checking" anyone who questions the White House's word-games about the definition of a recession. pic.twitter.com/pHGPWrxRpD — Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) July 28, 2022

He’s not wrong about living in an Orwellian hell-scape.

But here is where it gets interesting. Despite having the cards stacked in their favor, all of the face-checkers in their pocket, and all of the mainstream media on their side, liberals are still losing the argument on the internet.

Which is why the globalist elite are now determined to crush the opposition and shut down dissent once and for all by designating anybody who disagrees with them on the internet as a national security threat.

In the future, Magness won’t be fact-checked for questioning the White House’s word games, he will be punished criminally.

Welcome to 1984’s Ministry of Truth, where only selected facts are allowed to exist while anyone who holds opinions that offend the globalist elite will be subject to prosecution as a national security threat.

So what happens if you are designated a national security threat? What can they access of yours to confirm it? Everything. The list is comprehensive. It includes e-commerce sites, payment technologies, online marketplaces, biotechnology, synthetic biology, post-quantum cryptology, quantum key distribution (security keys used to encrypt and decrypt messages), and more.

It also allows the Director of National Intelligence and Secretary of Commerce the authority to universally designate new “Foreign Adversaries” without notifying congress and a 15 day window to notify the president. It also requires a joint resolution of Congress to overturn. pic.twitter.com/ieVwPO0Ls6 — Mises Caucus (@LPMisesCaucus) March 26, 2023

The Secretary of Commerce will be granted unlimited funds and can hire additional law enforcement, from any agency at his discretion, to enforce action.

The invoked mitigation powers are far-reaching, including the ability for the Commerce Department to ban not just social media apps, but also “gaming applications and payment applications.”

This part is important.

Remember what happened in Canada with the trucker protests? The WEF-infiltrated Canadian government closed their bank accounts and destroyed the lives of patriots who were protesting peacefully, and all with the subtlety of a boot stomping on a human face.

This is the modus operandi of Klaus Schwab’s infiltrated governments and with this bill they are making moves to bring these tactics to America.

BUT IT GETS WORSE…

The bill continually refers to the ability to ban “past, present, AND FUTURE transactions.”

A transaction, as the Libertarian Party caucus explains, is pretty much anything. Notice how it goes from “covered entities” which is based on foreign – and the peculiar worded “non-evasion” section C of the bill which allows much more authority.

Ladies and gentlemen, you just gave up your individual sovereignty to an unelected Department of Commerce.

AND IT GETS WORSE YET…

The RESTRICT Act is being sold to the American people as a ban on TikTok, so of course the bill has plenty of focus on “Foreign Adversaries,” and “Foreign Individuals,” because hey, they’re the bad guys.

But it’s important to read the fine print and connect the dots.

And don’t forget, under the Patriot Act, a “Foreign Individual” can also be a U.S. citizen!

But you thought this was supposed to be just about stopping China, ByteDance and TikTok?

THIS IS DOWNRIGHT TERRIFYING…

And do you want to know what may be the MOST troubling thing?

You can’t use a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) to find out anything about when the unchecked power was used.

Our elected representatives just sold us all out.

I’m sorry, but any American legislation that explicitly states that you can’t use something that guarantees Freedom, i.e. the FOIA, doesn’t seem too warm and fuzzy to me.

WHY WOULD THEY GET RID OF THE FOIA?

Folks, we still can’t even get the government to release the JFK Assassination records.

Medical professionals and investigative reporters are trying to use the FOIA to find out what Pfizer, Moderna and the CDC knew about Covid-19.

FOIA is important, very important.

The entire read through and explanation of the RESTRICT Act is fascinating in the most horrific sense.

I urge you to read through it on congress.gov or on this Twitter thread:

The RESTRICT Act is not limited to just TikTok. It gives the government authority over all forms of communication domestic or abroad and grants powers to “enforce any mitigation measure to address any risk” to national security now and in any “potential future transaction” pic.twitter.com/0mFNEKLUqU — Mises Caucus (@LPMisesCaucus) March 26, 2023

The restriction of rights in the name of “safety” can go down a slippery-slope very fast. Don’t forget what happened to the truck protesters in Canada.

But we don’t have to go to Canada, just look at what the government did under the guise of “safety,” and “protecting the people,” over the last three years. Mandates, mandates, mandates. People losing their jobs, people losing their small businesses, people losing their freedom.

If Congress wants to “ban TikTok” then how about they… just… ban… TikTok…. without sneaking in a whole raft of authoritarian new laws to turn America into a colonized vassal state of the World Economic Forum.

