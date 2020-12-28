Sen. Toomey: POTUS Must Accept Biden Victory – ‘ZERO Evidence’ of Fraud

Senator Pat Toomey said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” President Trump should accept a Biden victory and quit trying to challenge the outcome.

Toomey said, “I think the president should accept the outcome of the election.”

He went on, “He had every right to challenge these votes, he had every right to recounts and to litigate. He has done all of those things in my state of Pennsylvania. He’s drawn conservative Republican judges who’ve dismissed these cases for a lack of any credible evidence.”

