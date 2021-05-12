Sen. Ted Cruz: ‘Ilhan Omar Is the Press Secretary for Hamas’

Sen. Ted Cruz has slammed Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar after the radical congresswoman shared her enthusiastic support for terror organization Hamas.

On Monday, Cruz accused Omar of “acting as the press secretary for Hamas” after she tweeted dangerous misinformation about the escalating violence in Gaza.

Omar, who has a history of antisemitic rhetoric, tweeted the following on Monday:

“Israeli air strikes killing civilians in Gaza is an act of terrorism.“

“Palestinians deserve protection,” she said.

“Unlike Israel, missile defense programs, such as Iron Dome, don’t exist to protect Palestinian civilians.”

“It’s unconscionable to not condemn these attacks on the week of Eid,” Omar added.

Breitbart.com reports: Omar was responding to claims by Palestinians that 20 Palestinians had been killed in Israeli airstrikes, including 9 children. What the report did not mention was that Israel claimed it had targeted and killed 11 Hamas fighters who had fired rockets at Israeli civilians. The Hamas attack was aimed at Jerusalem, where Palestinians have rioted in recent days, at the instigation of Palestinian terror groups and political leaders. Earlier Monday, a Palestinian mob attempted to lynch an Israeli driver.

Hamas is also known to fire rockets at Israel from densely populated areas in Gaza, placing civilians at risk, and also uses Palestinian civilians as human shields to protect terrorists and weapons caches. Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted many — though not all — of more than 150 rockets fired by Palestinians on Monday night. Rep. Omar complained that Palestinians do not have a similar system, failing to note that Israelis are not firing rockets at Palestinian civilians.

Sen. Cruz commented: “Why is a Member of Congress acting as the press secretary for Hamas? Does Biden agree?”

Why is a Member of Congress acting as the press secretary for Hamas?



Does Biden agree? https://t.co/kjZG1HO0RD — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 10, 2021

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), who has even more extreme views than Rep. Omar about Israel, said Monday that the U.S. should not give billions of dollars in military aid to Israel, because of its alleged “racism and dehumanization.”