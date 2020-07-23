Sen. Rand Paul Calls for Gov. Cuomo to Be ‘Impeached’ for Nursing Home Deaths

Senator Rand Paul has called for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to be impeached for his radical policies that led to nursing home deaths in the city.

“The people we are lauding are actually making catastrophic decisions,” Rand Paul said on Fox News’s “Rundown” morning podcast.

“I think Gov. Cuomo should be impeached for the disastrous decision he made to send patients with coronavirus back to nursing homes.”

“Virtually half his people who died were in nursing homes,” Sen. Paul added.

New York reported almost 6,500 fatalities due to coronavirus coming from residents of care facilities, according to data from The New York Times.

Paul also questioned the logic behind New York’s lockdown in March, citing the rise in cases across the state despite stay-at-home orders.

“New York had a lockdown and had 30,000 people die. New York had the worst death rate of any place in the world amidst a lockdown,” Paul said.

“So perhaps a lockdown didn’t do any good, and perhaps a lockdown killed our economy but didn’t do anything to stem the tide of a virus.”

Nypost.com reports: A report by the state Health Department released earlier this month said Cuomo’s decision on March 25 requiring nursing homes to accept coronavirus patients discharged from hospitals was not responsible for spreading the virus among patients.

It said nursing home staffers and visitors spread COVID-19 inside the nursing homes.

More than 6,400 residents of nursing homes or long-term care facilities in the state have died.

Cuomo earlier this week admitted the state made “a lot of mistakes” in its fight against the outbreak.

“It is hard. We made a lot of mistakes, but if we learn from half of the mistakes we made in doing it, we are the wiser for it,” the governor told reporters during a visit to Savannah, Ga., where state officials helped the city set up testing sites.