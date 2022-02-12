Sen. Rand Paul: American Truckers Must Rise Up Against the ‘New World Order’

Senator Rand Paul has urged American truckers to rise up and fight the ‘New World Order’ in solidarity with their Canadian counterparts.

During a sit-down interview, Senator Paul called for Americans around the country to show mass civil disobedience against Biden’s vaccine mandates.

WATCH:

“I’m all for it,” Paul said about the Freedom Convoy protests.

“Civil disobedience is a time-honored tradition in our country, from slavery to civil rights, to you name it. Peaceful protest, clog things up, make people think about the mandates.”

“And some of this, we started,” the senator added. “We put [COVID-19] mandates on truckers coming across the border from Canada so they put mandates on, and the truckers are annoyed. They’re riding in a cab by themselves, most of them for eight, 10-hour long hauls, and they just want to do what they want to do. It’s their own business.”

Beckernews.com reports: Senator Paul then asked how Washington D.C. would handle such a civil uprising.

“It’d be great, but the thing is, it wouldn’t shut the city down because the government workers haven’t come to work in two years anyway,” Paul said. “I don’t know if it’ll affect D.C. It’d be a nice change. We’d actually have some traffic.”

Paul then expressed his hope that such a movement began to rise up in the United States.

“I hope the truckers do come to America,” he went on to say. “I hope they clog up cities.”

The senator then said that such protests are creating a “break in the dam” against COVID-19 restrictions.

“Several Democratic governors are finally sort of relinquishing,” he explained. “What they’re finding is, moms and dads are upset about this. They’re not just Republican. Everybody’s upset about this. They’re annoyed that their little kids have to be in a mask.”

Watch the full interview below: