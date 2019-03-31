Senator Lindsey Graham has promised to force all officials who signed the Carter Page FISA Warrants to testify before Congress.

Speaking with Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures, Sen. Graham said he will leave no stone unturned until justice is served.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Former FBI Director James Comey, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, former Deputy Director of the FBI Andrew McCabe, and former Attorney General Sally Yates were all required to sign off on the FISC warrant application before it was reviewed and ultimately approved.

Senator Graham said he is going to investigate how the DOJ could use a document to spy on Trump officials that has not been certified to this day.

Senator Graham: I know Bill Barr and he’s pretty upset about how all of this was handled… I hope there is a special counsel appointed to look at DOJ corruption and political bias… I think it’s important to understand that political bias probably drove the Clinton outcome and not the facts… I just want the American people to know that the standards used against Clinton is an outlier. It’s not the way business is done. And why did they choose that path? I think they had a political bias. They wanted Clinton to win, Trump to lose… Well May 1st, Barr is going to bring the Mueller Report over… I’m going to turn looking toward the counter-intelligence investigation. How the Clinton email investigation was handled and FISA abuse.