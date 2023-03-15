Sen. Lindsey Graham Demands US Escalate War By ‘Shooting Russian Planes Down’

The US must start shooting down Russian planes according to Sen. Lindsey Graham who appeared on the Hannity Show to demand an immediate and irreversible escalation of the conflict in Ukraine following downing of an unmanned U.S. drone over the Black Sea by two Russian Su-27 aircraft.

In a video statement, Graham called for the US military to start shooting down Russian planes flying over Ukraine as a “show of support” for the Ukrainian government.

Lindsey Graham is a fucking idiot. https://t.co/1prnF6CvbD — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 15, 2023

Not sure Reagan would be doing that right now, actually Lindsey.

“All I can tell you is that on multiple fronts, we’re in a dangerous situation,” Graham continued, adding “Weakness creates provocation. They know they can get away with it.”

I was an NMCC watch officer under Reagan, and he would do nothing of the sort. We had two+ of these a week. The only difference is both sides were practicing attack runs and were carrying live nukes then. This one is of little consequence, even if Russia wants to pursue it. The… https://t.co/L1fmruyezH — Bob Smalser (@spraguepond) March 15, 2023

Graham argued that allowing Russian planes to fly over Ukraine without any consequences is a sign of weakness. He urged the Biden administration to take a much more aggressive stance against Russia and show its commitment to protecting Ukrainian interests.

However, Graham’s statement has drawn criticism from military experts, who warn that shooting down Russian planes would lead to a dangerous escalation of the conflict and potentially trigger a wider military confrontation between the US and Russia. They also note that Russia has a powerful air defense system, and any attempt by the US to shoot down its planes could result in a serious retaliation.

The tensions between the US and Russia have been steadily increasing in recent years, with both countries accusing each other of aggressive actions and interference in their domestic affairs. The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has also been a major flashpoint, with the US providing exorbitant amounts of military aid and support to the Ukrainian government.