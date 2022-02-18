Sen. Kennedy Sends Message to Trudeau: ‘To Be A Smart A**, First You Have To Be Smart’

Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) has slammed Justin Trudeau’s “tyrannical” response to the peaceful Freedom Convoy protests in Ottaway, stating “To be a smart ass, first you have to be smart” and declaring that the Canadian Prime Minister will get what’s coming to him.

Sen. Kennedy is not holding back when it comes to Trudeau’s controversial decision to enact Emergency Powers on the Freedom Convoy protest comprised of truckers and thousands of other individuals demanding that the government end all of its Covid-19 mandates.

The Louisiana senator known for his quick-wit and memorable phrasing had Fox News host Jesse Watters chuckling at his latest advice to Trudeau.

“I would gently say to the prime minister — how can I put it — if you’re going to be a smart a**, first you have to be smart. Otherwise, you’re just an a**. And, I think he needs to recalibrate and realize what this is all about,” Kennedy said on Tuesday night.

DailyWire report: Kennedy also said that the Canadian prime minister’s response was “predictable.”

“I want to make it clear, I support peaceful protests. I don’t support breaking the law but what I think we’re seeing in Canada is the tyranny of the managerial elite over the working-class majority,” Kennedy explained.

“I don’t know Prime Minister Trudeau. I’m sure he is a warm and loving human being, but his leadership has been underwhelming. He’s misjudged the situation,” he continued.

“As to the truckers, their protests are not about the vaccine; most of them are already vaccinated. Here’s what I hear the truckers say, they’re saying, ‘Look Mr. Prime Minister, we’ve been through two years of pandemic restrictions. Our lives have been turned upside down, our livelihoods have been threatened, our kids have lost months — maybe years — from their education. You say follow the science, Mr. Prime Minister, let’s follow the science. We look around and we see the Omicron variant. Its virulence waning, most of us have immunity — whether we’re either natural or we’re vaccinated. So what, Mr. Prime Minister, is your road map for getting the government off our backs and allowing us to get back to normal?”

“Now here’s the prime minister’s response and instead of saying, ‘fair question, let’s sit down and talk about it’ — his plan for convincing the truckers that they are wrong is by saying, ‘You’re a bunch of stupid idiots.’ Here’s what I hear the prime minister saying to the truckers. ‘Look truckers I’m smart, you’re not, I’m educated you’re not, I drink caramel frappuccinos, you don’t. I eat bacon wrapped dates and tuna tartar, you don’t even know what that is, so sit down and shut up,” he concluded.

Kennedy added then that the truckers’ response is also not a surprise. However, it doesn’t appear that Trudeau heeded Kennedy’s advice. Since then, the Canadian government has threatened to take the pets of protesters and has admitted to freezing bank accounts and other financial resources in connection with the Freedom Convoy.