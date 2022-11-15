Sen. Josh Hawley: “Time To Dismantle the Republican Party, Build Something New”

Senator Josh Hawley has declared that it’s time to “bury” the old Republican Party and “build something new.”

Although Republicans had a good chance of winning a majority in the Senate, it now appears as though they could end up losing a seat following crushing defeats in Arizona and Nevada.

Summit.news reports: They are also only set to win the House with a slim majority, far from the relatively easy win predicted, as forecasts of a “red wave” completely failed to materialize.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) reacted to the outcome by calling for massive reform.

“The old party is dead. Time to bury it. Build something new,” Hawley tweeted in response to Republican Adam Laxalt losing the Nevada Senate race to Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s (D-NV).

Hawley’s demand for change arrives after he indicated he would not support Sen. Mitch McConnell for Senate GOP leadership.

“I don’t imagine I will, no,” Hawley said, adding, “I’m not sure if any other senator will run or not. Nobody’s indicated they would. But my view is that we need new leadership in that position.”

Hawley has been vocal on a number of advocacy issues that the Republican establishment has largely ignored, including breaking up Big Tech, calling for the U.S. to withdraw from the WTO, and creating tax credits for working class families.

Meanwhile, President Trump is still set to announce his run for presidency in 2024 this week, despite many Republicans blaming his interventions for their poor mid-term performance.

Former Trump adviser Jason Miller says the billionaire will ignore calls for him to delay the announcement.

“President Trump is going to announce on Tuesday that he’s running for president. And it’s going to be a very professional, very buttoned-up announcement,” said Mr Miller.

Miller says Trump told him while playing golf, “Of course I’m running. I’m going to do this, and I want to make sure people know that I’m fired up.”