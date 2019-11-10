Sen. John Kennedy To Nancy Pelosi: ‘I Don’t Mean Any Disrespect, But It Must Suck To Be That Dumb’

Sen. John Kennedy delivered a withering critique of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s attempt to impeach President Donald Trump during a Trump rally Wednesday night in Kennedy’s home state of Louisiana.

“In three short years, President Trump has doubled the growth in the greatest economy in all of human history,” Kennedy boasted before asking, “and do you know what our Democratic friends have done for him?“

“Speaker Nancy Pelosi is trying to impeach him.“

“I don’t mean any disrespect, but it must suck to be that dumb,” Kennedy exclaimed to a laughing crowd.

TheBlaze report: Kennedy’s comments came amidst Speaker Pelosi and the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into President Trump for allegedly pushing Ukraine to investigate former vice president and current Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden, and his son, Hunter Biden, over allegations of corruption related to Hunter Biden’s work with a Ukrainian natural gas company, Burisma Holdings.

On Wednesday, House Democrats announced that the impeachment inquiry will move to a new phase — public hearings — which are expected to begin on Wednesday.

The usually jovial senator is well known and liked for his “homespun and folksy comments,” but apparently not everyone found this insult amusing.



Sen. Claire McCaskill threw an insult back at Kennedy, saying, “It would take someone dumber than a rock to think that was not disrespectful. Talking to you John.”

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) said in an interview on CNN, “[Kennedy] plays to the crowd. I guess when you stand next to Donald Trump and you have that kind of crowd reaction, you play to it.

“I’m disappointed because I like John, and for him to say that about Nancy Pelosi is so off the mark,” Brown said.

Host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Joe Scarborough went on a lengthy tirade against Kennedy for the comments, saying, “Yeah, he actually does mean disrespect and he has degraded himself.

“By the way, senator, guess what?” he continued. “No matter what you do for the rest of your life, that’s your moment when you die. Your bio 30, 40 years from now, whenever it has that’s your moment. Congratulations, you did it for a man who committed crimes.”