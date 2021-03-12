Sen. Feinstein Vows to Ban Assault Weapons, High-Capacity Magazines Hours After Passing Gun Control Bill

Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein introduced a bill to completely ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines just hours after Democrats passed a strict gun control bill on Thursday.

The Democrats introduced the Assault Weapons Ban, an updated bill to ban the sale, transfer, manufacture and importation of military-style assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

“It’s been 17 years since the original Assault Weapons Ban expired, and the plague of gun violence continues to grow in this country,” Feinstein said in an announcement.

“To be clear, this bill saves lives. When it was in place from 1994-2004, gun massacres declined by 37 percent compared with the decade before. After the ban expired, the number of massacres rose by 183 percent. We’re now seeing a rise in domestic terrorism, and military-style assault weapons are increasingly becoming the guns of choice for these dangerous groups. I’m hopeful that with the new administration and Democratic control of the Senate, we can finally pass commonsense gun reforms to remove these deadly weapons from our communities.”

“Assault weapons are designed for a single purpose – to kill as many people as possible in as short an amount of time as possible. That’s why they are the weapon of choice for mass shooters and domestic terrorists. They are weapons of war and do not belong in our communities,” said Congressman Cicilline, who co-sponsored the bill. “Banning these weapons will make our cities and towns safer and more secure and help to reduce gun deaths.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Earlier Thursday the Democrat-led House passed a gun control bill to expand background checks with a vote of 227-203.

8 Republican lawmakers voted with the Democrats to pass the “Background Checks Act” that prohibits private firearms transfers without having a background check:

Vern Buchanan (FL)

Brian Fitzpatrick (PA)

Maria Salazar (FL)

Andrew Garbarino (NY)

Chris Smith (NJ)

Fred Upton (MI)

Carlos Gimenez (FL)

Adam Kinzinger (IL)

Jared Golden (ME) was the one Democrat who voted against the bill according to a preliminary tally of votes.

It’s no surprise the Democrats are going after the 2nd Amendment after waging war on the 1st Amendment.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki last month said gun control is a personal priority for Joe Biden.

Psaki’s comments came after Joe Biden called on Congress to pass tougher gun laws on the third anniversary of the Parkland Shooting.

“Today, I am calling on Congress to enact commonsense gun law reforms, including requiring background checks on all gun sales, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and eliminating immunity for gun manufacturers who knowingly put weapons of war on our streets. We owe it to all those we’ve lost and to all those left behind to grieve to make a change. The time to act is now,” Biden said in a statement.