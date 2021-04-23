Sen. Elizabeth Warren Speaks Out on Harsh Treatment of Jan. 6 Detainees – Cowardly Republicans Remain Silent

Senator Liz Warren is the only lawmaker brave enough to speak out against the harsh treatment of the January 6 detainees.

The cowardly Republicans are silent.

BREAKING: Elizabeth Warren speaks on on harsh treatment of Jan 6 detainees while GOP silenthttps://t.co/ESkdldyZMH — Fact-Checker Poso (@JackPosobiec) April 22, 2021

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The Gateway Pundit has written extensively about the abusive treatment Trump supporters are facing after their participation in the January 6 demonstrations. Many of these people DID NOT EVEN ENTER the US Capitol. Several others were waved into the Capitol and then later left when they were told.

There has never been mass chaos or violence by any supporters at ANY Trump rally.

The few rallies that did see violence was because of leftist infiltrators starting fights.

Despite this many Trump supporters sit in jail today — held without bond and without being convicted of any crime.

Now Senator Elizabeth Warren is speaking out.

Via Politico.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren fled the Capitol on Jan. 6 from a mob she later called domestic terrorists. Now she and another Senate Democratic leader are standing up for their attackers’ rights as criminal defendants. Most of the 300-plus people charged with participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot have been released while they await trial, but dozens of those deemed to be dangerous, flight risks or at high risk of obstructing justice were ordered held without bond. D.C. jail officials later determined that all Capitol detainees would be placed in so-called restrictive housing — a move billed as necessary to keep the defendants safe, as well as guards and other inmates. But that means 23-hour-a-day isolation for the accused, even before their trials begin. And such treatment doesn’t sit well with Warren or Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), two of the chamber’s fiercest critics of solitary confinement. “Solitary confinement is a form of punishment that is cruel and psychologically damaging,” Warren said in an interview. “And we’re talking about people who haven’t been convicted of anything yet.” The Massachusetts Democrat, a member of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s leadership team, said that while some limited uses of solitary confinement are justified, she’s worried that law enforcement officials are deploying it to “punish” the Jan. 6 defendants or to “break them so that they will cooperate.”

Kudos to Elizabeth Warren and Dick Durbin! They show more humanity than any Republican in Congress today.

Shame on these spineless Republicans!