Sen. Blackburn Declares Ilhan Omar a ‘Threat to Our Democracy’ – ‘She Needs to Resign’

Senator Marsha Blackburn has slammed radical Rep. Ilhan Omar, urging her to resign after the far-left congresswoman called for “tearing down” systems of oppression in America.

Omar made the comments Tuesday during the Minnesota People of Color and Indigenous Caucus event in support of Black Lives Matter.

During a speech, Omar told the crowd “we are fighting to tear down” the “economy and political systems,” adding that “as long as our economy and political systems prioritize profit without considering who is profiting, who is being shut out, we will perpetuate this inequality.

“We cannot stop at criminal justice system,” she added.

“We must begin the work of dismantling the whole system of oppression wherever we find it.”

WATCH:

Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar calls for "dismantling" of the U.S. "economy and political systems"https://t.co/c4n8U2deIV pic.twitter.com/mrKvlaiGyi — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 7, 2020

Washingtontimes.com reports: The Daily Caller emphasized the latter remark in the article Ms. Blackburn later shared, headlined, “Ilhan Omar Calls For The ‘Dismantling’ Of US Economy, Political System.”

A spokesperson for Ms. Omar did not immediately return a request for comment regarding the senator’s call for her to resign.

Ms. Omar, a Black former Somali refugee, made the remarks about racial inequality while discussing criminal justice reform with members of the Minnesota state legislature’s People of Color and Indigenous Caucus in St. Paul. She is among the more than 200 co-sponsors of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020, a federal criminal justice reform bill pending on Capitol Hill named for an unarmed Black man who was recently killed in police custody in her congressional district.