SEDITION: Rep Ilhan Omar Demands “Overthrow” of “Dicator” Trump

Radical Rep. Ilhan Omar has called for the ‘inevitable overthrow’ of the Democratically elected President of the United States.

In a tweet sent to tens of thousands of Americans, the Democratic newbie gleefully welcomed ousting ‘dictator Trump’ from the White House.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Do you even recognize America anymore?

I believe that impeachment is inevitable. It also is a terrifying notion. Nations struggle any time they overthrow a dictator, and Trump really has the markings of a dictator. https://t.co/cduTmOxous — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) February 27, 2019

Rep. Ilhan Omar: I believe that impeachment is inevitable. It also is a terrifying notion. Nations struggle any time they overthrow a dictator, and Trump really has the markings of a dictator.

Note, Mueller’s report isn’t even in yet, and Cohen gave no smoking gun on collusion. But impeachment is inevitable.

The DC elites hope and pray impeachment is inevitable. Democrats in the House will impeach and establishment GOP Senate will remove. It’s been baked in since Trump won. It’s just refreshing to hear Omar speak so honestly about Democrat intentions.