Secret Service Intervene as Creepy Joe Grabs Young Girl From Behind and Makes Provocative Remarks

Creepy Joe Biden appeared to grab a visibly uncomfortable young girl by her shoulder before sniffing her and saying ‘no serious guys till you’re 30’ while his Secret Service detail attempted to stop a reporter from filming the interaction.

Biden made the move while posing for a photograph with the teen and her friends at Irvine Valley College in Irvine, California, on Friday where he was supposed to be meeting with adults to promote his administration’s efforts to reduce inflation.

But as the visit came to and end, he mingled with the group who had gathered to hear his remarks and made a beeline for the young girl.

President Joe Biden grabs a young girl by the shoulder and tells her “no serious guys till your 30” as she looks back appearing uncomfortable, secret service appears to try to stop me from filming it after Biden spoke @ Irvine Valley Community College | @TPUSA @FrontlinesShow pic.twitter.com/BemRybWdBI — Kalen D’Almeida (@fromkalen) October 15, 2022

Aside from explaining how he might curb inflation and lower the cost of prescription drugs, the president also thought it was appropriate to dish out dating advice.

‘Now, a very important thing I told me daughters and granddaughters – no serious guys until you’re 30!’ he told a bemused teen.

Biden stood to take a photograph with the girl. As he did so, he appeared to sniff the girl’s hair before imparting the relationship advice.

Per the Daily Mail: The girl appears to be genuinely uncomfortable and laughs nervously as she turns around to look at the commander-in-chief, who continues to rest his hands on her shoulder.

‘I’ll keep that in mind!’ she responds while laughing it off.

The creepy moment was captured by reporter Kalen D’Almeida who then posted it to his Twitter account.

D’Almeida noted how a secret service agent appeared to try to stop him from filming as the awkward encounter took place.

In March, Biden also took it upon himself to give the exact same dating advice to a group of eight-year-old, third-grade schoolgirls, saying ‘the only thing I want you girls to remember, no serious guys ’til you’re 30 years old.’

Many Twitter users were deeply uncomfortable with the president’s behavior on Friday.

It looks like he sniffed her too. Jeez… what a creep! He can’t seem to control himself. pic.twitter.com/ZOrsY9OfdY — ْ (@inconigga) October 15, 2022

Since he very frequently does stuff like this when he knows cameras are around, just think how he must behave when there aren't any cameras around — Steven Brule (@bruleoncool) October 15, 2022