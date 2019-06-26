Secret Service Arrest Chicago Bar Employee Who Assaulted Eric Trump

The Secret Service have arrested a left-wing cocktail bar employee who viciously assaulted President Trump’s second son, Eric Trump.

According to NBC reporter Mary Ann Ahern, an employee at the Aviary cocktail bar in Chicago spat on Eric Trump on Tuesday night.

Police presence outside Aviary after alleged incident between an employee and Eric Trump around 8:30pm pic.twitter.com/1oIiVfsiKj — Mary Ann Ahern (@MaryAnnAhernNBC) June 26, 2019

The Secret service were quick to intervene and arrest the deranged leftist.

Eric Trump announced his visit to Chicago tonight on Twitter.

Always love visiting ⁦@TrumpChicago⁩! It is one of the most beautiful buildings in the world! ⁦@TrumpHotels⁩ pic.twitter.com/vr60sbbb07 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) June 26, 2019

The Chicago Police said they were on the scene to assist the Secret Service.