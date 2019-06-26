Secret Service Arrest Chicago Bar Employee Who Assaulted Eric Trump

June 26, 2019 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 0

Secret Service arrest Chicago restaurant employee who assaulted Eric Trump by spitting on him

The Secret Service have arrested a left-wing cocktail bar employee who viciously assaulted President Trump’s second son, Eric Trump.

According to NBC reporter Mary Ann Ahern, an employee at the Aviary cocktail bar in Chicago spat on Eric Trump on Tuesday night.

The Secret service were quick to intervene and arrest the deranged leftist.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports:Eric Trump announced his visit to Chicago tonight on Twitter.

The Chicago Police said they were on the scene to assist the Secret Service.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)