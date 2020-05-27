Secret Service Alerted After Kathy Griffin Instructs Jim Acosta to Plunge Syringe Into POTUS

The Secret Service have been alerted to yet another threat by washed up comedienne Kathy Griffin, after she urged CNN’s Jim Acosta to plunge a syringe full of air into POTUS.

Air embolisms, or air bubbles in the bloodstream, can cause fatal strokes.

Jim Acosta tweeted on Tuesday: ‘Trump at diabetes event at WH: “I don’t use insulin. Should I be?”’

Kathy Griffin immediately responded, by instructing Acosta how to kill President Trump.

“Syringe with nothing but air inside it would do the trick,” Griffin said.

“FUCK TRUMP” she added.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Kathy Griffin then lashed out at the breaking news editor for the Washington Examiner after he announced that he reached out to Twitter and the Secret Service and alerted them to her threat against President Trump.

Go fuck yourself. Do you wanna tussle with me, you fucking amateur?#100ThousandDead https://t.co/pFN5SSxMiZ — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 27, 2020

Twitter users alerted the Secret Service.

@SecretService This is at least her second threat against @POTUS — The Burning Bush (@CocaineNinja1) May 27, 2020

How is this allowed @Twitter @SecretService ??? When will something be done about the threats against our President!!?!! ENOUGH 🤬 — ⭐️⭐️⭐️Gina Benedetta-Q (@AllForLoveQ) May 27, 2020

This is not the first time Kathy Griffin has threatened President Trump.

She previously received a visit from the Secret Service after her Trump beheading stunt which also landed her on Interpol’s watch list.