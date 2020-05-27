Secret Service Alerted After Kathy Griffin Instructs Jim Acosta to Plunge Syringe Into POTUS

The Secret Service have been alerted to yet another threat by washed up comedienne Kathy Griffin, after she urged CNN’s Jim Acosta to plunge a syringe full of air into POTUS.
Air embolisms, or air bubbles in the bloodstream, can cause fatal strokes.
Jim Acosta tweeted on Tuesday: ‘Trump at diabetes event at WH: “I don’t use insulin. Should I be?”’
Kathy Griffin immediately responded, by instructing Acosta how to kill President Trump.
“Syringe with nothing but air inside it would do the trick,” Griffin said.
“FUCK TRUMP” she added.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Kathy Griffin then lashed out at the breaking news editor for the Washington Examiner after he announced that he reached out to Twitter and the Secret Service and alerted them to her threat against President Trump.
Twitter users alerted the Secret Service.
This is not the first time Kathy Griffin has threatened President Trump.
She previously received a visit from the Secret Service after her Trump beheading stunt which also landed her on Interpol’s watch list.