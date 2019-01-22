Secret Service Agent Files RICO Lawsuit Against Clintons, Podesta and Deep State

A former Secret Service Agent has filed a civil lawsuit against Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, John Podesta and a list of others from the Deep State.

Gary J. Byrne, a Secret Service Agent under the Clinton administration, is suing for breaches of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).

Byrne is regarded as a top federal protection officer who has served with distinction a number of federal law enforcement assignments for almost thirty years beginning with his stint with the U.S. Air Force Security Police, his White House post with the Uniformed Division of the Secret Service, and most recently as a Federal Air Marshal under the Homeland Security Department

“It’s amazing that a story like this is ignored by most of the nation’s news media since it opens the door to more extensive probes by the GOP of Democratic Party members, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and a number of so-called journalist who espouse their hatred for President Trump and anyone who supports him,” said Claude Rheinhold, a retired police commanding officer.

In addition to the Clinton Family’s scandalous activities such as the Uranium deal with Russia and suspected money laundering , Byrne fingers a number of Clinton associates and supporters as lawsuit defendants, including:

Clinton Foundation

Clinton-Giustra Enterprise Partnership (Canadian "charity" organization)

Media Matters For America

Correct the Record

American Bridge 21st Century

Shareblue

David Brock

George Soros

John Podesta

Byrne also names fellow veteran Secret Service Agent and CNN Law Enforcement Analyst Jonathan Wackrow as a defendant in the lawsuit.

As of Wednesday, electronic summons had been issued to all named defendants and Byrne had filed a certificate of disclosure titled “Corporate Affiliations and Financial Interests.”

Among the many charges that appear in the filing is the charge that a criminal syndicate involving the Clintons, David Brock, Donna Brazile, and George Soros murdered Seth Rich.

Byrne is reportedly seeking damages of $1 billion, and refused to provide an address because he feared assassination.

Byrne threatened to file suit against several of the defendants in 2016 following the release of his tell-all book, “Crisis of Character.”

Media Matters and David Brock had referred to Byrne at the time as a “smear merchant,” and he responded during an interview with Breitbart’s Alex Marlow, “Everything in the book is true. I want to set the record straight. And since I can’t get on mainstream media to set the record straight, I’m going to have to do it in court.”