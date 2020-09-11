Seattle: Security Guard Attacked With A Machete After Woman Mistook Him For A Cop

An apartment security guard in Seattle was attacked with a machete by a woman who ‘mistook’ him for a police officer.

A 35-year-old woman was arrested after she attacked the 50-year-old security guard, after asking him if he was an “officer” and retrieving a machete from her vehicle before attacking him.

Breitbart reports: The security guard, who was patrolling near the 1600 block of 12th Avenue, wore a vest emblazoned with the word “officer.”

“When the victim walked away, the suspect continued shouting insults at him. During the incident, the woman returned to her vehicle, retrieved a foot-long machete and began walking toward the guard and a witness,” police said.

Both the witness and the guard tried to retreat to an apartment building, but the suspect followed and slashed the security guard’s forearm as he tried to shut the building’s door, leaving him with “two five-inch cuts.”

“At the same time the guard was struggling with the suspect, a group of protesters down the block had dumped garbage and set fire to a flag on the SPD East Precinct fence line,” SPD Blotter reported:

Members of the protest group initially tended to the guard’s wounds before police took over, placed a tourniquet on the man and called for Seattle Fire medics. The victim was later transported to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. A short time later, officers found the suspect at a gas station on Broadway, where she had changed her clothing. Officers booked her into the King County Jail for assault.

During violent BLM-antifa protests in Seattle last night in Capitol Hill (the former CHAZ), a woman mistook an apartment security guard for a cop and attacked him with a machete. She was caught nearby, where she had changed clothes. https://t.co/Xlvr6oOCbR — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 9, 2020

The machete attack follows Monday’s protest in the city, in which demonstrators hurled Molotov cocktails at officers. A sign spotted at the protest read, “All My Heroes Kill Cops,” reflecting the tone of many of the violent protests across the country: