Seattle Police Chief Sends Letters To Residents: We Cannot Enforce The Law, You Are On Your Own

The Seattle Police Department announced on Friday that residents and business owners are essentially on their own, after the leftist City Council banned police from using standard crowd control tools including pepper spray and other tools used to disperse large, violent crowds.

“Simply put, the legislation gives officers NO ability to safely intercede to preserve property in the midst of a large, violent crowd,” reads a letter from Seattle Chief of Police, Carmen Best, who added that thanks to the City Council, “Seattle Police will have an adjusted deployment in response to any demonstrations this weekend.“

The Seattle police chief is sending out letters telling residents: "We cannot enforce the law. You are on your own." pic.twitter.com/89jyezSBMS — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) July 25, 2020

And in anticipation of violent weekend protests coordinated by leftists on social media platforms (the same social media platforms that ban conservatives for using mean words), Seattle business and police have been boarding up.

.@SeattlePD West Precinct, also SPD HQ, has boarded up their windows and brought in cement barriers to keep “peaceful” protesters from vandalizing and breaking-in. pic.twitter.com/WhMgKhYcpz — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) July 25, 2020

Nationwide coordination

The Portland-based Pacific Northwest (PNW) Youth Liberation Front – which describes itself as a “decentralized network of autonomous youth collectives dedicated to direct action towards total liberation,” has issued a call to action for other Antifa cells across the country on Saturday – calling it “J25” (July 25).

In a Facebook ‘call to action,’ the anarchist group writes:

The Federal Government has already waged war against Portland, which has been protesting everyday for 50 days straight, and now feds are going to war against protesters everywhere in an attempt to take control and snuff out the fire of this uprising. We must become more powerful than them.



Form an affinity group.



Coordinate an action.



Get tactical.



Mask up.



Bring a friend.



Show up.



–PNW Youth Liberation Front.

-Marin Youth Liberation Front.

-Tennessee Youth Liberation Front.

​​​​​​​-Direct Action Alliance.

-Maryland Youth Liberation Front.

-Olympia Youth Liberation Front



•Oakland action: 7:30pm, Grant Oscar Plaza.

•Tacoma action: July 24th, 2pm, tollefson plaza.

•Seattle: July 25th, 1pm, Pine and Broadway.

•Portland: July 25th, 8pm, Alberta Park.

•Salem: 6pm, Oregon State Capitol.

•New Jersey: at Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 12, 6pm.

•Washington DC: DuPoint circle, 6pm.

•Eugene, OR: 8:00pm, federal courthouse.

•Los Angeles: 4:30pm, LA city hall.

•Richmond, VA: July, 25th, location TBD.

•Las Vegas: Bellagio fountains, 7pm.

Black Trump supporter Bernell Trammell was murdered on Thursday afternoon in broad daylight in Milwaukee, Wisconsin just hours after giving an interview in which he urged his fellow African Americans to vote for President Donald Trump in the November election.

Hours later Trammell, who was known in his community as a respected and peaceful man with no enemies, was gunned down “execution style” in front of his store.

The shooting occurred in front of Trammell’s business, which is called Express Publications and is covered in signs, including most prominently signs saying “Vote Donald Trump 2020,” and “Re-Elect Trump 2020.”

The shooting led to the Republican Party of Wisconsin issuing the following statement from Chairman Andrew Hitt:

‘It is tragic to learn of the senseless murder of Bernell Trammell, and I offer my sincere condolences to his family and friends. Because of Trammell’s well known political activism and the possibility that his murder could be politically motivated, I respectfully request that United States Attorney Matthew Krueger open an investigation into this heinous crime. No American should fear for their personal safety because of where they live or their political affiliation.’