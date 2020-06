Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best told reporters on Thursday that “rapes, robberies, all sorts of violent acts” are now occurring inside Seattle’s new Autonomous Zone (CHAZ).

Seattle Police Chief: "Rapes, robberies and all sorts of violent acts have been occurring in the area and we're not able to get to [them]." #capitolhillautonomouszone #antifa #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/Oe5YfVz3uL — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 12, 2020

This was on the same day Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan called the lawless takeover of a six-block section of Seattle “patriotism.”