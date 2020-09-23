Seattle Is Paying Former Pimp Gorgeous Dre $150,000 to Find ‘Alternatives to Policing’

An ordinary police officer in Seattle makes just $67,000 per year.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: There are several videos of Gorgeous Dre discussing his former profession.
The New York Post reported:
Seattle now has on its payroll a convicted pimp who once vowed to “go to war” with the city — a $150,000 “street czar” whose mission is to come up with “alternatives to policing,” reports said.
Andre Taylor — who appeared in the documentary “American Pimp” about his life as “Gorgeous Dre” — is getting $12,500 per month for a year, along with an office in Seattle’s Municipal Tower, according to the contract published by PubliCola.
It comes just a year after his organization, Not This Time, was paid $100,000 to sponsor a speaker series that was called “Conversations with the Streets.”
Taylor led one of the first rallies in Seattle after the police-custody death of George Floyd, the Seattle Times said.
Gorgeous Dre appears to be doing very well these days.
