Seattle Is Paying Former Pimp Gorgeous Dre $150,000 to Find ‘Alternatives to Policing’

September 23, 2020
Seattle is paying a former pimp a whopping $150,000 a year to find an alternative to policing.

An ordinary police officer in Seattle makes just $67,000 per year.

Seattle now has on its payroll a convicted pimp who once vowed to “go to war” with the city — a $150,000 “street czar” whose mission is to come up with “alternatives to policing,” reports said.

Andre Taylor — who appeared in the documentary “American Pimp” about his life as “Gorgeous Dre” — is getting $12,500 per month for a year, along with an office in Seattle’s Municipal Tower, according to the contract published by PubliCola.

It comes just a year after his organization, Not This Time, was paid $100,000 to sponsor a speaker series that was called “Conversations with the Streets.”

Taylor led one of the first rallies in Seattle after the police-custody death of George Floyd, the Seattle Times said.

Gorgeous Dre appears to be doing very well these days.

