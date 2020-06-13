Seattle ‘Autonomous Zone’ Demands U.S. Citizenship for Millions of Illegal Aliens

Officials in Seattle’s new ‘Autonomous Zone’ (CHAZ) are demanding that all 11 to 22 illegal aliens living in the United States be granted American citizenship using Seattle Police Department funding.

CHAZ, formed by anarchists and Black Lives Matter activists, has released a list of demands that would shift Seattle Police Department funding away from policing resources and towards providing naturalization ceremonies to all illegal aliens in the country.

Breitbart.com reports: Officials for CHAZ also said illegal aliens must be called “undocumented” because “no person is illegal.” The demands include:

We demand that the funding previously used for Seattle Police be redirected into: A) Socialized Health and Medicine for the City of Seattle. B) Free public housing, because housing is a right, not a privilege. C) Public education, to decrease the average class size in city schools and increase teacher salary. D) Naturalization services for immigrants to the United States living here undocumented. (We demand they be called “undocumented” because no person is illegal.) E) General community development. Parks, etc.

Despite the amnesty demand, CHAZ has specific borders around its perimeters, as Breitbart News reported. CHAZ’s borders surround its six-street block radius and at least one person has been deported from the autonomous zone without due process.

The Pew Research Center has long contended that there are about 11 million illegal aliens in the U.S., but Yale University researchers estimate there are likely about 22 million illegal aliens.

Other estimates by the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) have said there are more than 14 million illegal aliens in the U.S., costing American taxpayers about $132 billion every year.