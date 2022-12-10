Season Cut Short For Young Athletes Due To Blood Clots In Their Lungs

Two young athletes who play in different sports have had their seasons cut short due to blood clots in their lungs.

In the NFL, fully jabbed Max Mitchell from the New York Jets was placed on the non-football injury list and will miss the rest of the season after doctors found blood clots in his right calf and lung, according to Fox News.

InfoWars reports: Last year, Mitchell, then a college player for Louisiana, made the news when he told the Lafayette Daily Advertiser he was vaccinated for Covid-19 and was “quietly encouraging” his teammates to get the shot.

Mitchell is only 23 years old.

Max Mitchell was placed on the NFI because doctors found he had blood clots, sources tell @SNYtv.



He is good & in good spirits. Grateful doctors caught them when they did.



This is not believed to be long-term, career-threatening issue. #Jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) December 8, 2022

Similarly, in women’s college basketball, Tennessee’s Senior Center Tamari Key is out for the season due to blood clots in her lungs.

“My sole concern right now is that Tamari continues to get the medical care and guidance she needs and begins the gradual process of healing and returning to full strength. This is much bigger than basketball,” Tennessee’s head coach told ESPN.

Key, a 6’6″ senior, is only 21 years old.

While it’s not known whether Key has taken a Covid-19 vaccine, it isn’t unusual for Tennessee players to be vaccinated, with the men’s basketball program boasting an 88% vaccination rate, for example.

The sheer abundance of athletes suffering from blood clots within a year of widespread vaccinations has led to public speculation that the clots are a side effect of the vaccines.