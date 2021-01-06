Sean Penn Urges Trump to Kill Himself: ‘Just Take Cyanide and DIE’

Hollywood actor Sean Penn has urged President Trump to commit suicide as soon as possible by ingesting cyanide pills.
In a vile tweet, the Oscar recipient responded to the recently leaked telephone conversation between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
“Mr. President. How about this ‘recalculation:’ Have you considered cyanide salts from an ampoule? May well be a road worth your exploration. A mercy for man & country that would make your ‘boys’ proud,” Penn wrote on Tuesday.
Breitbart.com reports: Sean Penn has repeatedly attacked President Trump for challenging the results of the November 3 election. The president has alleged voter fraud and irregularities in key swing states, including Georgia. A growing number of GOP senators and congressmen are planning to challenge the electoral college results on January 6.
The Mystic River star has called the president a “Fuhrer” and a “demagogue” who is guilty of the “murder of 100’s of thousands of Americans.” In October, he called Republican leaders “the party of Putin.”
Penn himself has associated with his share of demagogues.
In his free time, the actor has cozied up to Venezuela’s late socialist dictator Hugo Chavez and Mexican drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. The actor has also expressed admiration for Cuba’s Fidel Castro and traveled to the communist country to interview Raul Castro, who succeeded his brother.
