Sean Penn: ‘It’s Time To Send Unvaccinated Citizens to Jail’

Hollywood actor Sean Penn has said he would like to see unvaccinated people be thrown in jail for daring to question the mainstream narrative.
The 62-year-old actor made the outlandish comments during an interview with Extra. When asked by the interviewer how he felt about “anti-vaccine rhetoric,” Penn immediately declared, “It’s a cowardice of conviction. I think that it is an unwillingness to engage in a culture of common sense. That at this point, it seems criminal to me, actually.”
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
“I really feel that if someone chooses not to be vaccinated, that they should choose to stay home. Not go to work. Not have a job. As long as we’re all paying for these streets, we gotta ride safely on them. And so I’m just hopeful that the mindset will change.”
Latest Videos
Balenciaga Pedo-gate Blown WIDE OPEN
Klaus Schwab and George Soros Declare China Must Lead New World Order
Klaus Schwab: ‘God Is Dead’ and the WEF is ‘Acquiring Divine Powers’
‘Passion of the Christ’ Star Claims Hollywood Elite Are Trafficking Children For Adrenochrome
Bill Gates Tells World Leaders ‘Death Panels’ Will Soon Be Required
Justin Bieber: Facial Paralysis Is ‘Punishment’ For Exposing Illuminati Pedophilia
Spanish Royalty Expose Who Really Killed Princess Diana
‘Controlled Opposition’: Dave Chappelle’s Family Say He Was Killed and Cloned by the Illuminati
Michael Jackson Was Murdered for Saying SAME Things As Kanye 13 Years Ago
Error 403: The request cannot be completed because you have exceeded your quota..
Domain code: youtube.quota
Reason code: quotaExceeded
Dailywire.com reports: Penn said “leadership” seems to be on board but hopes to get “everyone on the same page” about COVID vaccines.
His statements come on the heels of a report which found that the majority of individuals who contracted COVID and died were vaccinated.
As The Daily Wire previously reported, an analysis performed by The Washington Post’s Health 202 found that 58% of coronavirus fatalities in August occurred in instances where the person was vaccinated against COVID or had received a booster. This figure has more than doubled since September of last year.
“We can no longer say this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Cynthia Cox, vice president at the Kaiser Family Foundation, told the Post.
It’s estimated that 80% of the U.S. population was vaccinated as of October. Of those, 68% are fully vaccinated, and 34% received boosters.
Meanwhile, Penn has advocated for mandatory vaccinations in the past, likening the shot to getting a driver’s license.
“This is one of those things that should be mandatory,” the “I Am Sam” actor told Yahoo Entertainment last year.
Penn spoke about how vaccine hesitancy was frustrating for him.
“A resistance that’s just based on a certain kind of … lack of imagination and understanding of anything that’s helpful to the human race, I’ve become very frustrated by that. But I can only work within my own bounds and say that, for me, it should be mandatory,” he told the publication.
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Democrats Vote To Refer Trump to Criminal Charges: “He’ll NEVER Be President Again” - December 20, 2022
- Sean Penn: ‘It’s Time To Send Unvaccinated Citizens to Jail’ - December 20, 2022
- FBI Caught Paying Twitter Millions in Taxpayer Funds To Help Steal the 2020 Election - December 20, 2022