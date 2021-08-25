Sean Penn BANS Unvaccinated From Seeing His Movie: “I Don’t Want Your Filthy Money!”

Hollywood actor Sean Penn told CNN on Saturday that unvaccinated people across the world are NOT welcome to watch his latest movie.

In a bizarre rant, Penn declared that he held “some areas of a strong belief in the Second Amendment,” adding that “not getting vaccinated is like pointing a gun at people” and “everyone should get vaccinated.”

Pagesix.com reports: He confirmed that he will only go back to work on his upcoming Watergate drama “Gaslit” with Julia Roberts when everyone on set has been vaccinated, saying he doesn’t “want to feel complicit” about crew being at risk while stars are protected.

“I’ll go back when I can be assured that 100 percent of the crew has gotten vaccinated,” he confirmed.

Penn blamed the delay on “weak leadership in some of the unions that are too concerned about some of the fringe constituencies within and not concerned enough about common sense.”

The Oscar winner also said he “would request only vaccinated audiences” be allowed to watch his new movie, “Flag Day,” in theaters.

“Eventually it will stream, and that’s a better time for the unvaccinated to see it,” he said — conceding that his controversial stance will “probably offend them out of that choice.”