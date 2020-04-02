Sean Lennon Blasts MSM for Wuhan Virus ‘Double Standard’, Spreading Chinese Propaganda

Sean Lennon has blasted the news media over its coverage of the coronavirus outbreak, accusing them of spreading Chinese Communist propaganda and engaging in double standards.

The son of John Lennon took to Twitter Wednesday to vent his frustration with the way mainstream media journalists are reportong on the global pandemic, especially when it comes to China.

“The official media have lost their legitimacy,” he declared.

Lennon accused journalists of parroting official Chinese figures with little scrutiny. He appeared to be referring to numerous media reports claiming that the U.S. has surpassed all countries in terms of COVID-19 diagnoses.

But those reports all rely on Beijing’s dodgy claim that China has only seen 82,361 cases.

Been listening to ‘respectable’ journalists quoting CCP official numbers for months without doubt or hesitation. Calling it the Wuhan Virus but only days later telling ppl who say it’s from China they’re racist. The official media have lost their legitimacy. — Sean Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) April 1, 2020

Breitbart.com reports :On Wednesday, U.S. intelligence officials reportedly concluded that China has been concealing the true extent of the coronavirus outbreak within its borders by under-reporting total cases and deaths. Bloomberg reported on a new intelligence study that found that China’s public reporting is intentionally incomplete and that China’s numbers are fake.

“Why do we need U.S. ‘Intelligence’ to tell us what we all already know?” Lennon tweeted.

Excuse me how the fudge is this breaking news? And why do we need U.S. ‘Intelligence’ to tell us what we all already know? https://t.co/3wu05HnMYO — Sean Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) April 1, 2020

Lennon also called out news outlets that have engaged in a double standard by initially calling the illness the “Wuhan virus” only to later tell people that using such terms is racist.

Numerous outlets including CNN, Buzzfeed, and The Washington Post have called the illness the “Wuhan coronavirus” or the “Chinese coronavirus.” But since President Donald Trump started calling it the “Chinese virus,” some of the same outlets have warned that such a name constitutes racist language.