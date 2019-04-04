Sean Hannity: Evidence About DOJ & FBI Corruption About to Drop

Fox News host Sean Hannity said Monday his sources confirmed that evidence of corruption at the DOJ and FBI is about to drop and it will be “extraordinarily damning.”

He made the announcement about the “five buckets of information” during an interview with Rep. Mark Meadows and Alan Dershowitz, bringing up the upcoming criminal referral focussing on the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation.

“There are going to be criminal referrals issued this week by Chairman Nunes,” Hannity said. “There are going to be — the president, I interviewed last week — there will be the FISA applications released. There will be 302s released, there will be Gang of Eight material. We’ve identified five buckets of information that will be extraordinarily damning. I know that to be the case, based on all of my sources.”

Washingtonexaminer.com reports: Both Hannity and House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes, R-Calif., have talked for months about fighting for the release of several “buckets” of information related to potential misconduct of federal officials.

Nunes says he is prepared to submit a criminal referral this week after President Trump said Wednesday he plans to release the unredacted Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrants made during the early stages of the Russia investigation.

Meadows, who last month said an incoming release of documents will “show” U.S. ambassadors conspired with the FBI and the Justice Department to harm Trump, said there needs to be accountability for anyone who violates Americans’ civil liberties.

“They’re not going to like that, Sean. But I think you have the professor on tonight,” he said. It’s all about civil liberties and making sure those civil liberties are protected. If we cannot count on our government to protect those precious rights to privacy without warrants and warrantless searches, then we’ve got a real problem. Some of those criminal referrals are justified. Certainly some of the declassification that gets to the bottom of this is justified. At the same time, we have to protect our national security interests. “

Nunes has not named anyone who could appear in a referral, but he has railed against what he says is collusion between the Democrats and the Russians, pointing to use of the unverified Trump dossier by the FBI to obtain FISA warrants to spy on onetime Trump campaign official Carter Page as proof of an unraveling operation to undermine the president. That dossier, compiled by British ex-spy Christopher Steele, was funded in part by Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee.