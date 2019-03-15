Sean Hannity: Deep State ‘Day of Reckoning’ About to Break Wide Open

Sean Hannity has warned that a day of reckoning for the Deep State is about to break wide open which will vindicate President Trump.

The Fox News host invited John Solomon, Gregg Jarrett and Rep. Jim Jordan onto his show to discuss the ongoing Deep State attempted coup against the POTUS.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: During the discussion on the latest leaked Peter Strzok testimony Sean asked the panel if they think the Deep State “day of reckoning” is about to break wide open?

They all agreed it would be soon.

Sean Hannity: Do you all agree with this statement? You can shake your heads. This is about to break wide open and many of these players are about to see a day of reckoning?

Panelists: Yes.

Sean Hannity: My sources are telling me the same.

