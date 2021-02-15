SCOTUS to Hear Election Fraud Cases for Pennsylvania, Michigan & Georgia This Friday

The Supreme Court is set to hear a number of high-profile election fraud cases this Friday.

Justices will hear cases that allege fraud in the 2020 election for the States of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Georgia on February 19, 2021.

Among those to be heard are Republican Rep. Mike Kelly’s Pennsylvania election case, attorney Sidney Powell’s Michigan election case, and attorney Lin Wood’s Georgia election case.

Washingtonexaminer.com reports: The decision came after the court declined to fast-track all election-related litigation in early January.

In nearly every plea for expedition, lawyers backing former President Donald Trump told the court that if the cases were not heard before President Biden’s inauguration, their success would be unlikely.

But after the court pushed them off, many lawyers said that the challenges were still important and could have long-term implications for election fairness. Trump lawyer John Eastman told the Washington Examiner that even with Trump out of office, it was important to settle the issues raised by expanded mail-in voting.

“Our legal issue,” he said, referring to the way in which Pennsylvania conducted the 2020 election, “remains important and in need of the court’s review.”

Similarly, Kelly’s lawyer Greg Teufel, told the Washington Examiner after the court refused to hear his case before the inauguration that the 10-year congressman and major Trump ally had no intention of dropping the suit.

As election litigation continues to play out in the courts, many Republican state legislators have begun introducing bills to curb mail-in voting through law.

If the Supreme Court accepts any of the election lawsuits, it is likely that they won’t be heard until October.