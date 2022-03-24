Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson left conservative jaws on the floor on Wednesday when she claimed that pedophiles caught with child porn should not serve jail time.

According to the SCOTUS nominee, ‘supervision‘ is an adequate punishment for child pornography distributors and consumers.

The shocking comment caused Sen. Lindsay Graham in to interject, angrily stating that we should “send their asses to jail.”

Sen. Lindsay Graham asked the Jackson about other issues, including whether an illegal immigrant should be allowed to vote or if a 20-week-old fetus can feel pain, to which she said she did not know.

DailyMail report: Jackson pushed back against the South Carolina senator’s claim that she believes the number of images viewed or distributed shouldn’t be considered in child porn cases’ sentencing. She insisted instead that her judicial record does show that she imposed ‘substantial’ internet supervision on violators.

‘Wait, you think it is a bigger deterrent to take somebody who is on a computer, looking at sexual images of children in the most disgusting way, is to supervise their computer habit versus putting them in jail?’ Graham questioned, raising his voice and showing visual disgust.

‘No, I didn’t say versus,’ Jackson tried to clarify but was interrupted by Graham’s irate line of questioning.

‘That’s exactly what you said,’ the Republican lawmaker asserted.

‘I think the best way to deter people from getting on a computer and viewing thousands and hundred – and over time maybe millions, the population as a whole – of children being exploited and abused every time somebody clicks on is to put their a** in jail,’ he offered. ‘Not supervise their computer usage.’

Graham’s 20 minutes of questioning was in line with other criticism of Jackson issued Tuesday when Republicans questioned Jackson on her sentencing of child porn offenders.

Earlier in the hearing on Wednesday, Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin tried to defend Jackson during his short opening remarks by claiming her sentencing record with child porn cases were in line with 80 percent of other judges in similar cases.

On the third day of the animated Senate hearing:

Republicans accused Democratic chairman Dick Durbin of ‘editorializing’ their points and backing Jackson.

Durbin tried to interject multiple times to stop Republican senators going over their allotted times.

He also apologized to Jackson for having to face questions on ‘culture war theories’ that have no place in ‘mainstream America’.

Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff criticized the ‘bickering’ over timing and procedure during the hearing.

Jackson tried to defend herself again on Wednesday, claiming that in the age of the internet it’s a lot harder to differentiate between severity of child porn offenders. She claimed before the time of the web, you could easily distinguish sentencing of someone who had received one image versus one thousand.

‘In comes the internet,’ she explained of the changing landscape of the child pornography industry. ‘With one click you can receive, you can distribute tens of thousands.’

‘You can be doing this for 15 minutes and all of a sudden, you are looking at 30, 40, 50 years in prison,’ she said.

‘Good! Good! Absolutely, good! I hope you are!’ Graham shouted back.

‘I hope you go to jail for 50 years if you’re on the internet trolling for images of children and sexual exploitation,’ he said.

Also in the midst of Graham’s re-questioning period Wednesday he asked Jackson about abortion.

‘Can an unborn child feel pain at 20 weeks in the birthing process?’ Graham asked.

‘Senator, I don’t know,’ she replied.

He explained that anesthesia is administered to an unborn fetus if there is an operation to save their life at this period in a pregnancy because they ‘can, in facet, feel pain.’

She said she was also unaware of that.

Graham said that these types of issues may ‘come before you one day’ and asked that she ‘keep an open mind’ when it comes to the issue.