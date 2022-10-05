Scotland Investigates ‘Mysterious’ Spike in Newborn Baby Deaths Following Jab Rollout

Health authorities in Scotland have launched an official investigation into the huge spike in deaths of newborn babies following the COVID jab rollout.

“The Scottish government has ordered the review of neonatal death rates after two spikes over a six-month period. Both increases were larger than what would normally be expected,” BBC Newsreports.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

“The review will be carried out by Healthcare Improvement Scotland. It is expected to last six to nine months and cover all reported baby deaths between April 2021 and March 2022.”

“The Scottish government has ordered the review of neonatal death rates after two spikes over a six-month period. Both increases were larger than what would normally be expected.”https://t.co/IdZQSuR8P4 https://t.co/P47wlVzOHf pic.twitter.com/I0iop5Zb2v — Prodigal (@ProdigalThe3rd) October 2, 2022

Summit.news reports: The death rate for babies in Scotland under the age of 1 is at its highest level for a decade.

The Herald newspaper previously reported, “The neonatal mortality rate was 5.1 per 1,000 live births in September and 4.6 per 1,000 in March, against an average of 1.49 per 1000 in 2019.”

Health authorities have said that the deaths are not linked to COVID and could not be put down to chance.

Edinburgh University’s Dr. Sarah Stock previously said, “The numbers are really troubling,” but that the cause of the deaths remained a mystery.

Indeed, it remains a complete enigma as to what medical circumstances relating to pregnant women could have changed from 2021 onwards.

I have full confidence that our esteemed health authorities will totally get to the bottom of this without any possibility whatsoever of hiding the true cause.