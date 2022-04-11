Scientists Warn COVID Gene Therapies Triggering Deadly ‘AIDS-Like Syndrome’

We now live in a world where the hidden and often fatal 1,291 adverse effects according to a Pfizer document are beginning to manifest in jabbed individuals.

For example, according to The Gateway Pundit:

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

“An 8-year-old boy from Bongará, Peru was diagnosed with ‘Stevens-Johnson Syndrome’ days after receiving his second dose of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. Richard Jefferson Bustamante Bautista suffered a horrific adverse reaction reportedly due to the Pfizer vaccine. Days after receiving his second dose, he developed “Stevens-Johnson Syndrome.” “Stevens-Johnson syndrome (SJS) is a rare, serious disorder of the skin and mucous membranes. It’s usually a reaction to medication that starts with flu-like symptoms, followed by a painful rash that spreads and blisters,” per Mayo Clinic.

Infowars.com reports: And as Unacceptable Jessica writing for SubStack points out:

On the subject of excess deaths of youths, enter Edward Dowd. He is an interesting fellow. He was a portfolio manager for the multinational investment firm BlackRock and a former analyst and Wall Street executive. We spoke at a meeting together not long ago. He has more recently spoken about the young deaths in a very specific way: in the context of the Vietnam War.

The Millennials, about ages 25 to 40, experienced an 84% increase in excess mortality in the fall, he said, describing it as the “worst-ever excess mortality, I think, in history.” It was the highest increase in excess deaths of any age group last year, seven times higher than the Silent Generation, those who are older than 85.

And the increase coincided with the vaccine mandates and the approval of the booster shots. “Basically, Millennials experienced a Vietnam War in the second half of 2021,” Dowd said, noting 58,000 people died in the conflict.

And as the latest in a thread of possible Celebrity injuries and causalities from the mRNA vaccine, 67-year-old Bruce Willis’ recent announcement of aphasia ending his career has doctors immediately ruling out the vaccine as causal, regardless of the many COVID vaccine recipients reporting brain fog and a failure to concentrate after taking the vaccine. Meanwhile, the VAERS data shows 3,057 cases where Aphasia is a symptom due to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Vaccine injuries and deaths are mounting. There is no escape from the aftermath of the first phase of the Great Reset.