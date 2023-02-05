Scientists Warn Climate Change Is Causing Thousands to ‘Suddenly’ Form Deadly Lung Infections

Scientists are now warning the public that climate change could cause deadly lung infections, strokes and heart attacks.

Yes, really.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

In what appears to be another blatant example of the global elite attempting to distract the public from the real cause of the surge in heart problems since the jab rollout, scientists now want us to believe that climate change is causing Americans around the country to die from a “rapidly spreading fungal infection” of the lungs.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Valley fever (also called coccidioidomycosis or “cocci”) is a disease caused by a fungus that grows in the soil and dirt in some areas of California and the southwestern United States, according to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH).

“People and animals can get sick when they breathe in dust that contains the Valley fever fungus. This fungus usually infects the lungs and can cause respiratory symptoms including cough, fever, chest pain, and tiredness,” the agency added.

“This is a fungus,” said Perkins, a former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) official. “Most causes of pneumonia are caused by bacteria. This is a fungus that lives in the soil and is breathed in dusty situations, whether it’s a dust storm or around construction or excavation.”

A total of 20,003 cases of Valley fever were reported in 2019, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People from Arizona and California accounted for the vast majority of these cases. Valley fever is more common in those over the age of 60.

According to doctors, the symptoms of Valley fever are often similar to those of COVID-19.

“Some [people] may have a fever, chills or fatigue, or just feel generally unwell,” Thompson of UC Davis Health said.

Symptoms of Valley fever include:

Fatigue (tiredness)

Cough

Fever

Shortness of breath

Headache

Night sweats

Muscle aches or joint pain

Rash on upper body or legs

FOX reported:

Is a nationwide spread possible? In 2019, a study by Morgan Gorris — which was published in GeoHealth, a journal focused on environmental and health sciences research — suggested that climate change could trigger an expansion of Valley fever into northwestern states, including Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and North Dakota. “At first, I was skeptical,” said Dr. Thompson of California. “But I’ve recently heard about new cases emerging in Nebraska and even Missouri, so I think it’s in the realm of possibility.” Valley fever cases are expected to arrive in northern Utah and eastern Colorado by 2035, according to the study. Gorris, the study’s author, also predicts that the disease will become endemic in Nebraska, southeastern Montana, southern Idaho and South Dakota by 2065, and that it could arrive in northern Montana and North Dakota by 2095. Purdie, for his part, believes that Valley fever could become more widespread amid changing climate patterns and population growth. “Valley fever likes undisturbed soil — so as people continue to populate more arid, dry and less developed areas, there will likely be more interaction with it,” he said. Doctors and patients await a vaccine While there is not yet a vaccine for Valley fever, Dr. Thompson is optimistic about progress toward that goal. He pointed to three vaccines currently in development, including one that has been successfully tested with dogs.

Watch the video below: