Scientists Sign Appeal To Stop 5G Roll Out Due To ‘Serious Health Concerns’

It’s easy to get excited about 5G, but a large number of scientists are warning the technology poses serious health concerns for humans as well as animal and plant life.

A number of international studies have proved that while MMW frequencies used in 5G technology may be profitable, they could also be detrimental to human health.

Dezoid reports:

One Israeli study lead by Dr. Yuri D Feldman found that human sweat ducts act as an array of tiny, helix-shaped antennas when exposed to MMWs. Their findings suggest that human skin not only absorbs but also amplifies the radiation from MMW networks.

A 2009 study from Japan’s Kanazawa Medical University found that the thermal effects induced by MMWs can “penetrate below the surface of the eye.” It concluded that 60GHz MMW antennas can cause thermal injuries of varying levels. The thermal effects induced by millimeter waves can apparently penetrate below the surface of the eye.

The world’s largest study (25 million US dollar) from the National Toxicology Program noted that animals exposed to RFR developed rare forms of tumours in the brain and heart, and DNA damage.

A 2002 Russian study found that 42 GHz frequencies, close to the middle of the 5G spectrum, cause mice to suffer from immune system problems.

In 2016, the Yerevan State University of Armenia carried out a study on different bacteria such as E-coli by blasting them with low intensity MMWs. The study concluded that low-intensity MMW’s not only depressed the growth of E. coli and other bacteria, but also changed certain properties and activity levels of the cells, making it more resistant to antibiotics.

Another important thing to know is that in 2011, the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer classified RF radiation as Group 2B, a possible human carcinogen.

Hundreds of doctors and scientists have signed international appeals to stop 5G and space-based systems.

The most recent International Appeal to the UN, WHO, EU, Council of Europe and governments of all nations, urgently calls for a halt to the deployment of the 5G (fifth generation) wireless network, including 5G from space satellites.

They recommend a moratorium on the roll-out of 5G, until potential hazards for human health and the environment have been fully investigated by scientists independent from industry.

The signatories to this Appeal are scientists, doctors and environmental organisations from every continent who have been working tirelessly for many years to call the world’s attention to an invisible assault on our biosphere.

But, so far, their warnings have gone unheeded.