Scientists Confirm Short Men Are More Violent Than Everyone Else

Scientist have confirmed that short man syndrome is not only a real phenomenon, but also poses a danger to normal sized people.

A recent UK study following 600 men aged between 18-50 revealed that men who feel the least masculine – generally smaller men – are more likely to commit criminal or violent acts.

Disclose.tv reports: The men believing themselves to not be as masculine, a condition which is given the title of “male discrepancy stress” were around three times more likely than men who felt they were masculine, to commit violent assaults using weapons, which led to others being injured.

This is in line with what a team of researchers from Oxford University found some years back when they suggested the “Short Man Syndrome” is a real thing.

The researchers said reducing the height of a person increases their sense of being vulnerable, which in turn raises levels of paranoia, which is also known as the “Napoleon Complex”.

Men’s Height Is Something of a Taboo Topic in Today’s World

Today height for men has become important due to modern society being more body focused, this applies to both genders. Height is now a topic that is taboo among many men.

Of course, the results of the study might not be entirely accurate as too small a test group may have been used to accurately be able to describe the tendencies of a person solely based on height.

Men who are smaller in height might feel as though they have something to prove in regards to being aggressive.

Napoleon was actually thought of as being small in height, but in actual fact, he was 5 feet 7 inches, which is around the average height of men in our time. If taking the Napoleon Complex into account it suggests that men under the height of 5 feet 7 inches are classed as being small.

Many Smaller Men Have Become Rich and Successful

Short Men Syndrome may or may not be a real thing as the facts along with studies seem to suggest. For instance, it was said that taller men are smarter, they are more likely to be offered more promotions, make more money and women are more attracted to taller men. However, when looking at the likes of actors Tom Cruise, Elijah Wood, and Michael J. Fox, this debunks that theory as they are all rich and famous, being swooned over by women the world over.