Scientists Say Brits Should Wear Masks & Stop Socialising Indoors

Brits should not socialise indoors and start wearing masks in enclosed spaces again according to Dr. Susan Hopkins the Chief Medical Adviser of the UK’s Government Health Security Agency (UKHSA)

Professor Tim Spector, an epidemiologist at King’s College London is also calling for people to isolate if they have cold symptoms. “We need to be telling people to self-isolate with cold-like symptoms and get a test if they can” he said.

These comments are from the so called experts who blame an increase in cases with the lifting of covid restrictions as Britain moves towards ‘living with Covid’. Their advice seem to be in response to the recent rise in reported cases and hospitalisations.

The Mail Online reports: On the back of data showing rising admissions and infections, Dr Hopkins said the figures are ‘a reminder to us all that the pandemic is not over’.

She added: ‘Hospital admissions and cases of Covid have continued to rise and we can expect to see further increases before we start to see a decline.

‘Vaccination is the key to staying safe from serious illness and it’s vital that everyone gets all of their recommended doses.

‘Wearing a face covering in crowded or enclosed spaces, socialising outside where possible, and always observing good hand hygiene will also help to reduce the spread of Covid.

‘Anyone with symptoms or a positive tests should limit their contact with others as much as possible.’

Her comments echoing pre-Freedom Day rhetoric come just one month exactly since restrictions were eased and public messaging on Covid was downgraded, with Brits encouraged to live with the virus and choose to follow protocols themselves where sensible.

And Professor Spector, who leads the ZOE Covid surveillance study — which is no longer followed by the Government amid warnings from experts about how reliable its data is — claimed Covid is now ‘affecting more people than ever before’ and many are ‘isolating when they have symptoms’.

He urged Britons to self-isolate if they have cold-like symptoms and get a test ‘if they can’.

Data from the ZOE study, which is based on swabs of more than 60,000 people and reports from 840,000 weekly contributors, today suggested there are 324,954 new symptomatic infections across the UK per day.