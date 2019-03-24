Scientists to Resurrect the Dead with Stem Cells

Scientists have been given the go-ahead to begin research on resurrecting brain-dead patients using stem cells.

U.S. biotech company Bioquark will attempt to stimulate and regrow neurons on 20 patients by implanting stem cells in their brains, in addition to treating their spinal cords with infusions of chemicals and nerve stimulation techniques.

Themindunleashed.com reports: The result could be people coming back to life.

There isn’t much evidence that this will work, though there is one well-known neurological researcher and a member of the American Academy of Neurology, Dr. Calixto Machado who is involved with the study as a panel expert.

Bioquark’s CEO, Ira Pastor, said that

“to undertake such a complex initiative, we are combining biologic regenerative medicine tools with other existing medical devices typically used for stimulation of the central nervous system, in patients with other severe disorders of consciousness. We hope to see results within the first two to three months.”

He added, “it is a long-term vision of ours that a full recovery in such patients is a possibility, although that is not the focus of this first study.

“It is a bridge to that eventuality.”