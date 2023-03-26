Scientists Now Fear Bird Flu Is To Blame For Mysterious Dolphin & Whale Deaths

Scientists now fear that bird flu is responsible for the string of mysterious dolphin and whale deaths that is sweeping across America’s east coast and elsewhere.

According to data from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, 22 dolphins and five humpback whales have washed ashore in New Jersey since January, but there are dozens more stretching down to North Carolina.

Scientists are now testing carcasses for the bird flu virus,that is now jumping to mammals adding to fears humans could be next.

A spokesperson told the Daily Mail that the dead marine animals are currently being tested at a lab for the cause of death.

The newspaper reports: One dolphin in Florida was killed by bird flu last year.

The virus has already killed more than 330 seals in New England in 2022,and several other mammals including foxes, raccoons and bear.

The concern is that as the virus spreads to more animals, it will acquire mutations that allow it to infect humans.

Highly pathogenic H5N1 has spread around the globe over the past 18 months, causing the deaths of hundreds of millions of domestic birds and countless wild ones.

While experts in the US are still analyzing the recent deaths, a bottlenose dolphin found dead in Florida last year tested positive for the virus.

More recently, the UK confirmed bird flu had killed two dolphins and these incidents are causing concern about the mammal deaths along the US east cost.

While it is not clear how the dolphins were infected, the University of Florida suspects the marine mammals likely interacted with a wild bird killed by the virus.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center rushed to Sea Isle City in New Jersey Wednesday after a call came in about eight dolphins stranded on the beach.

Rescue crews who spent hours trying to hydrate the stranded dolphins called the lifesaving efforts ‘agonizing’ as they watched the animal’s health decline.

Despite lifesaving efforts two were pronounced dead at the scene. The remaining six dolphins were euthanized several hours later.

While the Marine Mammal Stranding Center reported five humpback whale deaths, a total of 16 have perished from North Carolina to New York from December 1 2022 to March 1, 2023, the highest number ever recorded during that particular three-month period.

Officials are testing the whales found in the northern east coast, along with several on the west coast, for bird flu.

Marine Mammal Stranding Center Director Sheila Dean told NBC News: ‘This could be a big thing for all marine mammals. If this is what’s happening.’