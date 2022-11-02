‘Scientists’ Glued Themselves To Floor Of Car Showroom Forgetting They May Need To Pee

A group of so called scientists found themselves in a spot of trouble recently after they glued their hands to the floor of a car showroom in Germany.
It wasn’t too long before they realized they were unable to get to the bathroom and started asking for help.
Last week, nine members of the climate activist group Scientist Rebellion glued their hands to the floor of the Porsche exhibition center at the Autostadt in Wolfsburg, Germany.
Each activist, some who were also on hunger strike, sat glued in front of a luxury car demanding that the Volkswagen CEO talk to them about the decarbonisation of transport in Germany
The protesters had initially planned to stay overnight, but it was soon apparent that they were going to run into some problems.
When it came time to closing up for the night, VW employees locked the doors and switched off the lights and heating…..but that wasn’t the only issue….
Indy100 reports: Dr. Gianluca Grimalda, social psychologist at a German research institute, tweeted on Wednesday night that despite VW supporting the right to protest, “they refused our request to provide us with a bowl to urinate and defecate in a decent manner while we are glued”.
Dr. Grimalda said they also turned off the heat and lights and refused to let people back into the building.
After 24 hours of sitting with his hand glued to the floor, Dr. Grimalda was forced to leave at the suggestion of doctors because he was at risk of developing “life-threatening blood clots” in his hand.
Although the manager initially refused to let the doctor in, he eventually complied.
