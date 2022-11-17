Scientists Claim ‘Tiny Particles In The Air’ Triggering Spike In Sudden Heart Attacks

Scientists are now warning that “tiny particles” in the air are causing a sudden spike in heart attacks.

Excess deaths have skyrocketed around the world in the past two years, with many young and healthy people, including professional athletes, suffering cardiac arrest.

This can all be explained by “tiny particles in the air” causing heart attacks, according to the latest scientific research published in The Lancet Public Health on November 1st under the title “Air quality and the risk of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest in Singapore (PAROS): a time series analysis.”

So the huge surge in sudden heart attacks is because, wait for it, "tiny particles in the air" 🤣🤡



They think we are THAT stupid…

Gateway Pundit report: Researchers obtained the concentrations of six air pollutants (PM 2·5 , PM 10 , O 3 , NO 2 , CO, and SO 2 ) from June 1, 2010, to Dec 31, 2018, from the National Environment Agency (NEA) Singapore.

Particles at least 25 times smaller in diameter than human hair (particulate matter, PM2.5) were the focus of the study. They are easily inhaled due to their tiny size and have been associated with a wide range of health issues, including autoimmune disorders.

“In this time series analysis, we found that increasing (PM2.5) concentrations were associated with an immediate increased risk of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) over the first 2 days after exposure and a subsequent cumulative decrease in risk 3–5 days after exposure. The association between PM 2·5 concentration and risk of OHCA was affected by the type of arrest rhythm and the location of the arrest event,” the study stated.

“We have produced clear evidence of a short-term association of PM 2.5 with out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, which is a catastrophic event that often results in sudden death,” said epidemiologist Joel Aik, from the Duke–NUS Medical School at the National University of Singapore.

There were 18, 131 cases of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) in Singapore during the study period. 35 people had more than one OHCA event and were included in the analysis for each event.

