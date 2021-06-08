Scientist Who Warned Fauci COVID Was ‘Engineered’ Deletes Entire Twitter Account

A top virologist who warned Dr Fauci in January 2020 that COVID-19 had been engineered in a lab has mysteriously deleted his Twitter account, shortly after deleting thousands of posts.

Dr Kristian Andersen of the Scripps Research Institute recently hit headlines after his warnings were highlighted in the recent FOIA released Fauci emails:

At the very minimum, this shows lab leak (or worse) was taken exceedingly seriously and was never a “conspiracy theory.”



At the maximum, it opens up questions of an unprecedented global cover up.



Either way establishment politicians and corporate media look worse than ever. pic.twitter.com/R4UOA5M3gg — Raheem J. Kassam (@RaheemKassam) June 2, 2021

Summit.news reports: Andersen’s comments prompted Fauci to order his deputy Hugh Auchincloss to expect a call from the former to discuss the matter. Fauci attached a paper to the email concerning previous ‘gain of function’ research and wrote “Read this paper as well as the email that I will forward. You will have tasks today that must be done.”

Annnnd here come the smoking guns.

Feb 1, 2020 Fauci exchanged emails with Hugh Auchincloss – a big cheese at the NIAID



I'm still trying to thread through these but here are a series of emails with email subject line: "IMPORTANT"



The real subject: gain of function research. pic.twitter.com/5TIfrp9sSZ — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) June 2, 2021

Just two months after suggesting that the virus was “inconsistent with expectations from evolutionary theory,” Dr Andersen published a paper throwing his full weight behind the ‘natural origin’ theory.

The scientist then received a CREID grant totalling almost $2 million from Fauci’s NIH, at the same time that Dr. Peter Daszak, President of the EcoHealth Alliance, the organisation that was intimately involved with the gain of function studies in Wuhan, received the same funding.

2 months later he reverses course and publishes his "Proximal Origin" paper, helping shield NIH/NIAID from potential probes into its GOF funding.



5 months after that, he gets $1.88 million in CREID funding, along with Daszak who gets $1.54 million more.https://t.co/PFPIMxZd7o pic.twitter.com/7JmapgRNTm — Radical Centrist, wrathful tantric deity (@RadCentrism) June 2, 2021

In the wake of the email reveal, the scientist was under bombardment to explain his initial findings. It appears that he responded by blocking those asking questions:

Dear Kristian Andersen @K_G_Andersen what exactly in our question prompted you to block us? https://t.co/dKM5aTmHzc pic.twitter.com/cs9OEn2Oas — zerohedge (@zerohedge) June 2, 2021

Andersen then began to delete past tweets in their THOUSANDS:

Supes weird that Kristian deleted his anti-lab-leak reply here after he saw my thread above. 🧐 🤔 🤨 🤔 pic.twitter.com/zdMA3pRF03 — Radical Centrist, wrathful tantric deity (@RadCentrism) June 6, 2021

That little shit Andersen has just deleted 5000 Tweets

says @lab_leak and @vid_colin saw he deleted all his tweets before 07th March 2021 and suggests saving them via Google Cache (see 3rd image below)



What's the Natural Origin Pope trying to hide? https://t.co/wk1JPOVwAF pic.twitter.com/vbocJN5pp3 — Billy Bostickson 🏴👁&👁 🆓 (@BillyBostickson) June 6, 2021

Andersen then claimed that the tweets were auto-deleting, a suggestion that many found laughable, reasoning that 5000 tweets don’t just suddenly ‘auto-delete’ all at once:

Yeah, like of a sudden 5000 of your tweets go *poof* because they were auto-deletes? Wouldn't *auto*-deletes be deleted on a rolling bases? Or did you just change 5000 of your old tweets to be auto-deleted today?



Maybe you should auto-delete your Proximal Origins paper? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/YvPIy37ylI — Yuri Deigin (@ydeigin) June 6, 2021

This is a lie, because all tweets preceding March 7th, 2021 are deleted. This isn't some tool to auto-delete tweets after n time elapses… pic.twitter.com/JMS9PcFLiw — CHT (@PrometheusAM) June 6, 2021

The deletion of his tweets are consistent with evolutionary theory — mentju (@mentju4) June 6, 2021

After this was pointed out, Andersen deleted his ENTIRE ACCOUNT:

JUST IN – Virologist who told Dr. Fauci SARS-CoV-2 was 'potentially engineered' just deactivated his Twitter account after deleting 5,000 old tweets. pic.twitter.com/fyMmw0n2kn — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) June 6, 2021

The internet doesn’t forget though:

Jan 2020: http://web.archive.org/web/20200126143632/http://twitter.com/K_G_Andersen

March 2020: http://web.archive.org/web/20200321071600/twitter.com/K_G_Andersen

https://web.archive.org/web/20200701000000*/http://twitter.com/K_G_Andersen

Andersen’s disappearance from Twitter coincides with proof emerging that Fauci knew about, and consequently lied about, gain of function research occurring at the Wuhan lab: