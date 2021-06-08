Scientist Who Warned Fauci COVID Was ‘Engineered’ Deletes Entire Twitter Account

A top virologist who warned Dr Fauci in January 2020 that COVID-19 had been engineered in a lab has mysteriously deleted his Twitter account, shortly after deleting thousands of posts.
Dr Kristian Andersen of the Scripps Research Institute recently hit headlines after his warnings were highlighted in the recent FOIA released Fauci emails:
Summit.news reports: Andersen’s comments prompted Fauci to order his deputy Hugh Auchincloss to expect a call from the former to discuss the matter. Fauci attached a paper to the email concerning previous ‘gain of function’ research and wrote “Read this paper as well as the email that I will forward. You will have tasks today that must be done.”
Just two months after suggesting that the virus was “inconsistent with expectations from evolutionary theory,” Dr Andersen published a paper throwing his full weight behind the ‘natural origin’ theory.
The scientist then received a CREID grant totalling almost $2 million from Fauci’s NIH, at the same time that Dr. Peter Daszak, President of the EcoHealth Alliance, the organisation that was intimately involved with the gain of function studies in Wuhan, received the same funding.
In the wake of the email reveal, the scientist was under bombardment to explain his initial findings. It appears that he responded by blocking those asking questions:
Andersen then began to delete past tweets in their THOUSANDS:
Andersen then claimed that the tweets were auto-deleting, a suggestion that many found laughable, reasoning that 5000 tweets don’t just suddenly ‘auto-delete’ all at once:
After this was pointed out, Andersen deleted his ENTIRE ACCOUNT:
The internet doesn’t forget though:
Jan 2020: http://web.archive.org/web/20200126143632/http://twitter.com/K_G_Andersen
March 2020: http://web.archive.org/web/20200321071600/twitter.com/K_G_Andersen
https://web.archive.org/web/20200701000000*/http://twitter.com/K_G_Andersen
Andersen’s disappearance from Twitter coincides with proof emerging that Fauci knew about, and consequently lied about, gain of function research occurring at the Wuhan lab:
