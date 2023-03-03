Scientist Who Created World’s First Covid Vaccine Found Dead In His Apartment

March 3, 2023 Baxter Dmitry
A top scientist responsible for developing the world’s first registered combination vector vaccine against Covid-19 in 2020 has been found strangled to death in his apartment.

Andrey Botikov, a senior researcher at the National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, was strangled to death with a belt in his apartment in northwest Moscow, according to local law enforcement.

As the fallout from the disastrous Covid-19 vaccine roll out continues around the world, many people are now asking if Botikov was taken out because he “knew too much.”

Botikov was awarded an Order of Merit for the Fatherland for his work on the Sputnik V vaccine, which the first registered combination vector vaccine against Covid-19 and was rushed to market even faster than Operation Warp Speed vaccines.

Critics at the time suggested the vaccine was approved without robust research into its safety and efficacy. However, according to an article in The Lancet in 2021, the medical establishment claimed the vaccine ‘appeared safe and effective’.

Daily Mail report: Russia’s investigative committee has launched a murder investigation after Botikov was found dead in his Moscow apartment.

It was previously reported he had survived the encounter after an intruder broke into his home and started rowing with him.

The Investigative Committee of Russia said they found the suspect in ‘the shortest possible time’ after he tried to flee the scene. They claim he confessed to the crime during an interrogation.

The committee also reported the defendant had already been prosecuted for committing another ‘serious’ crime.

Russian media reported that the suspect, known as Alexei Z, had spent 10 years in prison on charges of providing sex services. 

