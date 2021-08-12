Schwarzenegger to American Patriots: ‘Screw Your Freedom’

Former California Governor and Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger has a message for American patriots who choose not to wear masks: “screw your freedom.”

“We cannot just say, ‘I have the right to do X, Y and Z.’ When you affect other people, that is when it gets serious,” Schwarzenegger said Wednesday during a CNN discussion featuring Bianna Golodryga and anti-Trump Deep Stater Alexander Vindman.

“You cannot say, ‘No one is going to tell me that I’m going to stop here, that I have to stop at this traffic light here. I’m going to go right through it.’ Then you kill someone else, and then it is your doing,” he said.

“This is the same thing with the virus,” the “Terminator” actor explained. “You cannot go not put the mask on because when you breathe, you can infect someone else. And you can infect someone that then gets sick and may die.”

Schwarzenegger then said Americans who refuse to cover their face with a useless piece of cloth are “schmucks.”

“Yeah, you have the freedom to wear no mask. But you know something, you’re a schmuck for not wearing a mask because you’re supposed to protect the fellow members around you,” he said.

“I don’t want to villainize anyone here,” he added, “but I just wanted to tell everyone, let’s work together and let’s stop fighting because there is a virus, and it’s better to get vaccinated [and] to wear a mask.”

Infowars.com reports: The “True Lies” star’s authoritarian comments are unsurprising given his father Gustav Schwarzenegger was a volunteer member of the Sturmabteilung, the notorious brownshirt Nazi storm troopers.

The apple, it seems, doesn’t fall far from the tree.