Schwarzenegger Compares Capitol Riot To Kristallnacht

Arnold Schwarzenegger, actor and former Republican Governor of California, issued a scathing rebuke of President Trump on Sunday, in a video message which compared the riot at the US Capitol to Kristallnacht.

Kristallnacht or the Night of Broken Glass, happened in 1938 where shards of broken glass littered the streets of Nazi Germany after the windows of Jewish-owned stores, buildings and synagogues were smashed and some 30,000 Jewish men were arrested in what historians regard as the prelude to the Holocaust.

In a 7 minute video posted to Twitter, Schwarzenegger, who didn’t speak out when Antifa and BLM were rioting in the streets, calls the Proud Boys the equivalent of the Brownshirts who terrorized German Jews on Kristallnacht. He then goes on to slam President Trump and his “enablers” as the coup engineers.

With dramatic music playing in the background he says: “Wednesday was the day of broken glass, right here in the United States.”

My message to my fellow Americans and friends around the world following this week's attack on the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/blOy35LWJ5 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 10, 2021

cnet reports: Schwarzenegger, a Republican governor of California from 2003 to 2011, has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump. In the video, he calls him the “worst president ever.”

Schwarzenegger shares memories of his father, Gustav, a member of Austria’s military police, getting drunk and then coming home and screaming at and hitting his family. The other fathers in the neighborhood did the same, the actor said, calling them “broken men drinking away their guilt over their participation in the most evil regime in history.”

At one point in the video, Schwarzenegger displays the sword he carried in the 1982 movie Conan the Barbarian, using it as an example of how democracy, like a tempered sword, becomes stronger under pressure.

“To those who think they can overturn the United States Constitution, know this,” Schwarzenegger said. “You will never win.”

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is among those who have responded to the message, calling it powerful and thanking Schwarzenegger on Twitter for “reminding us what’s at stake in this moment.”