Schumer Urges Deep State to ‘Stage Intervention’ Against Trump

January 31, 2019 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 0

Chuck Schumer urged deep state to stage intervention to bring down Trump

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has urged the deep state to “stage an intervention” against President Trump. 

Schumer sent a letter Wednesday to Director of National Intelligence Dan Coast, CIA Director Gina Haspel and FBI Director Christopher Wray asking them to intervene after Trump suggested earlier in the day that his intel advisers “go back to school.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Two years ago, Schumer warned then President-Elect Trump against standing up to the intel community, saying, “Let me tell you: You take on the intelligence community — they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you.”

Schumer posted his letter to Twitter, saying, “It’s past time for U.S. Intelligence Community leaders to stage an intervention with @realDonaldTrump.”

Schumer’s warning to then President-Elect Trump came on the Maddow Show two years ago this month.

Schumer’s letter:

Dear Director Coats:

President Trump’s criticism of the testimony you and other intelligence leaders provided to Congress yesterday was extraordinarily inappropriate and undermine public confidence in the U.S. government’s efforts to protect our national security and preserve U.S. power and influence abroad. I applaud you and your colleagues in the Intelligence Community for being clear-eyed about the threats we face, but you cannot allow the President’s ill-advised and unwarranted comments today to stand.

I believe it is incumbent on you, Director Wray and Director Haspel to insist on an immediate meeting with the President to educate him about the facts and raw intelligence underlying the Intelligence Community assessments, and to impress upon him how critically important it is for him to join and the leadership of our Intelligence Community in speaking with a unified and accurate voice about national security threats. H eis putting you and your colleagues in an untenable position and hurting the national interest in the process. You must find a way to make that clear to him.

Sincerely,

Charles E. Schumer

United States Senator

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
