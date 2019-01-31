Schumer Urges Deep State to ‘Stage Intervention’ Against Trump

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has urged the deep state to “stage an intervention” against President Trump.

Schumer sent a letter Wednesday to Director of National Intelligence Dan Coast, CIA Director Gina Haspel and FBI Director Christopher Wray asking them to intervene after Trump suggested earlier in the day that his intel advisers “go back to school.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Two years ago, Schumer warned then President-Elect Trump against standing up to the intel community, saying, “Let me tell you: You take on the intelligence community — they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you.”

The Intelligence people seem to be extremely passive and naive when it comes to the dangers of Iran. They are wrong! When I became President Iran was making trouble all over the Middle East, and beyond. Since ending the terrible Iran Nuclear Deal, they are MUCH different, but…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2019

….a source of potential danger and conflict. They are testing Rockets (last week) and more, and are coming very close to the edge. There economy is now crashing, which is the only thing holding them back. Be careful of Iran. Perhaps Intelligence should go back to school! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2019

Schumer posted his letter to Twitter, saying, “It’s past time for U.S. Intelligence Community leaders to stage an intervention with @realDonaldTrump.”

It’s past time for U.S. Intelligence Community leaders to stage an intervention with @realDonaldTrump. My letter to Dan Coats, the Director of National Intelligence: pic.twitter.com/RVC2WvVcj7 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 31, 2019

Schumer’s warning to then President-Elect Trump came on the Maddow Show two years ago this month.

"He's being really dumb to do this." -Senator Schumer on Trump taunting US intelligence agencies https://t.co/QbGSmx9Xvp — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) January 4, 2017

Schumer’s letter:

Dear Director Coats:

President Trump’s criticism of the testimony you and other intelligence leaders provided to Congress yesterday was extraordinarily inappropriate and undermine public confidence in the U.S. government’s efforts to protect our national security and preserve U.S. power and influence abroad. I applaud you and your colleagues in the Intelligence Community for being clear-eyed about the threats we face, but you cannot allow the President’s ill-advised and unwarranted comments today to stand.

I believe it is incumbent on you, Director Wray and Director Haspel to insist on an immediate meeting with the President to educate him about the facts and raw intelligence underlying the Intelligence Community assessments, and to impress upon him how critically important it is for him to join and the leadership of our Intelligence Community in speaking with a unified and accurate voice about national security threats. H eis putting you and your colleagues in an untenable position and hurting the national interest in the process. You must find a way to make that clear to him.

Sincerely,

Charles E. Schumer

United States Senator