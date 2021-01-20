Schumer: Mark May Words – We’ll Vote To Ensure Trump NEVER Runs Again

Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer has vowed that his party will ensure President Trump never runs for office again.

The Democrats know they cannot legitimately beat President Trump at the ballot box in 2024, which is why they are desperately trying to push their impeachment sham through the Senate.

“Healing and unity will only come if there is truth and accountability …” Schumer warned. “So let me be clear, there will be an impeachment trial in the United States Senate. There will be a vote on convicting the President of high crimes and misdemeanors. And if the President is convicted, there will be a vote on barring him from running again.”

WATCH:

Last week the House voted to impeach President Trump with a 232-197 vote.

10 Republicans joined Democrats and voted in favor of impeachment.

Speaker Pelosi is still holding on to the articles of impeachment and likely using it to control who Trump pardons in his final days in office.